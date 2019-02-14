Bags Of Fake Ballot Papers Discovered In Kano

Kano Police Command on Wednesday night arrested two male suspects in possession of 14 sacks of fake ballot papers.

Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, confirmed this while parading the suspects at the Bompai Police Headquarters, Kaduna, on Thursday.

Abdullahi explained that the two suspects were picked within Kano metropolis by men on patrol. This is coming barely 72hours before the presidential election.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the fake ballot papers were on transit to Jigawa state.

DSP Haruna said: “What we seized in Kano was indeed 14 sacks of specimen of ballot papers and we are detaining the two suspects behind the seizure for further investigation.

“You can see specimen clearly written in vertical line to assuage your curiosity that what we have here is not genuine ballot papers,” he said.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of police, Wakil Muhammad has since directed the CID to carry out comprehensive investigation to ascertain reasons behind the seizure.