ELECTION: Pendulum Swings Towards PDP. As House Of Reps Candidate, Takes Lead In Survey

The Peoples'Democratic Party (PDP), candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili federal Constituency, Godwin Ndudi Elumelu, is currently taking the lead in the Saturday polls.

In a survey carried out by The Nehems, a civil society group shows that Elumelu, who has served the Constituency before but seeking to return got a whopping 61 percent.

According to them, Paul Adingwupu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), got 37 percent while Ify Vivian Nwabuokei, of Accord Party garnered 2 percent in the pre-poll survey.

The group explained that they were particularly interested in the candidates aspiring into Electoral public offices, "and not necessarily the political party platform".

President of the group, Apostle Comrade Victor Sorokwu, speaking in Asaba Thursday, said: "our work scope in the 2019 general elections is to help electorates in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency to make informed decisions while casting their votes. To this end The Nehems conducted a pre-poll survey, short listening three candidates in the race namely; Hon. Paul Adingwupu (APC), Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP) and Hon. Ify Vivian Nwabuokei (ACCORD)".

Sorokwu, noted that the survey was not to preempt the outcome of the actual February 16th polls with respect to the percentage of electorates' preferences in the 42 wards of the federal Constituency.

He revealed that volunteers were sent out as field officers to the 42 wards of the Constituency, with questionnaires randomly distributed to five prospective voters in each of the unit of the 42 wards, adding that the questionnaire provided dotted columns for prospective voters to adduce three reasons that informed their choices.