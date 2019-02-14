Federal Government shuts land borders for election

The Federal government has directed that all Nigerian land borders should be closed from Friday Feb. 15 to Sunday Feb. 17 for the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), disclosed this in a statement issued by the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that there would be restriction of movements across the Nigerian borders during the election and the days announced.

“The public is to take note and ensure compliance,’’ he said.