Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice writes INEC to postpone election

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the National Assembly, governorship and state houses of Assembly elections following the decision of the Appeal Court that all parties return to status quo in the Zamfara All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries crisis.

The AGF gave the advice in a letter he wrote to the INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mamood, and dated February 13, 2019.

Malami cited sections 38 and 39 of Electoral (Amendment) Act 2010 to support his call. He mentioned that the postponement will enable the Zamfara APC to field candidates for all the positions.

The AGF, according to the letter acted upon a petition written by the firm of M.A. Mamood SAN and Co.

He further advised the INEC to comply with the instructions forthwith.

Read Malami’s letter below: