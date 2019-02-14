Mother cry out as 44-year-old man defiles her 6-year-old girl

A 44 year old-man, Rafiu Moruf was arrested on the 11th of February 2019 by men of Ogun State Police Command for having an unlawful carnal knowledge of a six year old girl (Name withheld).

The suspect who live behind SS Secondary School Aferiku in Idiroko was arrested following a complaint by the mother of the victim one Ranti Owonifaari who reported that she noticed an unusual behavior from her daughter which prompted her to closely examine the girl.

She stated further that on close examination, she noticed semen in her private part and on questioning the girl; she revealed to her how the suspect took her into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

Upon the report, the DPO Idiroko CSP Amodu Aloko led detectives to the suspect’s house where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the Commission of the crime. The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment and report.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Cp Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Human trafficking and Child labour Unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.