2019: Pro-democracy Group Warns US, EU, UK Others Against Imposing Atiku Through Undemocratic Means

As preparations heat up ahead of the 2019 presidential election, the Nigerian Democratic Forum, a pro-democracy group has raised the alarm over plots by the United State, United Kingdom governments and European Union to imposed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party on the people through backdoor.

The group said the international community had perfected plans to make sure Atiku is announced winner of the presidential election slated to hold on Saturday, February 16.

NDF made the claim at a press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking at the press conference, the Director of Publicity for the group, Steven Chukwu, warned that any attempt to impose Atiku on Nigerians would be highly resisted.

Chukwu called on the Federal Government in liaison with INEC should to urgently convene a forum to remind the observer missions in the country of the roles they were accredited to play while advising them to desist from engaging in illegal activities that undermine the stability of Nigeria.

He also urged Nigerians to be at alert to defend their country from intruders.

Full text of his speech below:

The National Democratic Front (NDF) had in recent weeks raised the alarm on several occasions as to the manipulations being carried by countries that are abusing their accreditations to observe the elections in Nigeria.

The countries we have identified in this plot are the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) whose member, France has shown a disproportionate level of belligerence towards Nigeria.

These countries have been in the business of issuing coordinating statements that are intended to criminalize the incumbent President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, who incidentally is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

These countries have stepped beyond all known diplomatic bounds to the extent that they want to decide how Nigeria runs its domestic affairs, including how to run the judiciary and even what to do about its fight against corruption.

The plot of these countries was to force the government into a state of inertia following which Atiku Abubakar and the PDP will claim victory at the polls while the current government will be deemed illegitimate. This plot failed because they never expected Nigerians to catch up with their trick and kick against same.

The outpouring of condemnations from patriotic Nigerians forced the PDP, US, UK and EU to beat a hasty retreat to re-strategize. We have confirmation that their incentive will not allow them give up the plot to force their desired outcome on the elections even when this is a glaring violation of all known laws.

We were initially at a loss as to why the trio are desperate to install Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria even when he does not enjoy the support of Nigerians, who know his antecedent as a rent-seeking corrupt politician with a history of parcelling out the country’s economy to his foreign cronies. The discreet investigation we commissioned intelligence consultants and researchers to conduct have turned out the incentives for this countries.

The driving force for their support of Atiku Abubakar is worrisome and calls for any Nigerian that desires to still have a country after the elections to stand up against the re-colonization of Nigeria. What the investigation found out included:

The economies of the identified countries and regional bloc have tethered on the verge of meltdown since President Buhari came into office in 2015. There is anecdotal evidence that the High Street shops in the UK suffered a slump in December of that year simply because looters in Nigeria were unable to patronize the stores as they were unable to steal money to spend in that country, many of the shops have since folded up. Almost four years later, other sectors of all the meddling countries have taken hits from not having cash injection bankrolled with stolen funds from Nigeria.

Their situation became desperate because other African countries are beginning to follow in the examples of President Buhari, which means another four years of his leadership style will leave the US, UK and EU in dire economic situations while Africa would have made progress in truly being liberated.

The predicted dis-integration of Nigeria was meant to occur in 2015 but President Buhari has held the country together even against a foreign sponsored Boko Haram/ISIS terrorists. The proposed fragments of micro-client states that would resulted from a break-up of Nigeria were meant to be owned by these countries but this has not been possible. The actualization of this objective is what Atiku has ironically referred to as restructuring, in which he would explore pseudo legal means to splinter the country to satisfy his sponsors. The prospect of Atiku not winning to implement this destructive phase of partitioning Nigeria is something that the trio are not willing to accept.

Atiku has struck deals to sell key national assets to these countries through their nationals that will act as proxies. The assertion by Atiku that he will sell the NNPC to his friends was made in fulfilment of the requirement that he commits to selling Nigeria to these countries in exchange for their support to get him into office. It was desperation over the prospect of this deal unravelling that made Atiku wrote for the intervention of his foreign masters when a Chief Judge that would have validated the sales was suspended for corruption.

Legitimizing same sex marriage is another key deal that Atiku Abubakar has signed up to implement when the coalition of US, UK and EU forcefully install him in office. The practice, which is against the same sex marriage law, is something that these countries had wanted President Buhari to allow. But his refusal to pursue the repeal of the act is a sore point the western countries, who are concerned that their LGTBQ nationals could be caught on the wrong side of the law when in Nigeria.

The backlash against the interference in the domestic affairs of Nigeria has forced the US/UK/UE coalition to draw up a new plot that will lead to the same result of dubiously installing Atiku as president in opposition to the wishes expressed by Nigerian electorates at the polls. Details available to us show that:

1The US, UK and EU election observers will jointly reject the result of the Presidential Election, even though there is nothing conferring such powers on them. They will issue a joint report in addition to the individual reports that will conclude that the election did not meet acceptable standards and that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP would have won if the election was transparent.

These claim would be backed up by the previous jaundiced statements they had issued about the elections. They will then recommend to their government to only recognize and transact with Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s president.

Representatives of the US, UK and EU have met with the Atiku Abubakar strategy team to agree on the modalities for rejecting the election or disrupting the official declaration of results. He has been coached on how to declare himself the winner of the election with a promise that correspondents of foreign media organizations from these countries are on standby to amplify this treasonable message for him. To ensure he escapes the likelihood of being arrested and tried for treason, the EU has volunteered to shelter Atiku in one of the diplomatic properties of an EU country in Abuja from where he would be spirited into a foreign country if the government adequately responds to thwart the plot.

The media organizations from these countries have been commissioned to carry reports that question the integrity of the election even before it is held. They will report on the position to be announced by these countries while ignoring or underplaying the official votes announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). They will also violate the requirement that there shall be no exit polling of elections, which they will achieve using the social media to release misleading results that marginally place Atiku in the lead. The UK was selected to be in the lead for this being that it owns the BBC that has launched broadcast in Pidgin and other indigenous languages that are guaranteed to reach more Nigerians.

4. The international media will then promote stories that Nigerians have taken to the streets to demand that Atiku should be declared the winner. This will be followed by reports that security forces are deploying disproportionate violence to contain the protests. Under the guise of training local partners, these countries have trained several protest leaders with the objective of being able to launch simultaneous anti-government protests across the several cities of the country in order to overwhelm law enforcement agencies and make them incapable of containing the sponsored protests.

The National Democratic Front (NDF) condemns in the strongest terms possible this renewed bid by the US, UK and EU to colonize Nigeria in this age and time; it is irresponsible, racist and a calculated attempt to commit genocide against Nigeria in order to provide comfort for their own citizens. We invite all peace loving citizens of earth to do same because the plot they are trying to implement in Nigeria would prove catastrophic for the entire human race. These countries must be prevailed upon to adhere to the terms of election observation that requires that they are not seen or heard and have no business aligning with any candidate irrespective of their existing deals with the candidate or his political party.

NDF consequently demand that:

The US, UK and EU observer missions cease and desist from further implementing the plan to illegally declare Atiku Abubakar as the winner of the election. Nigeria has election legislation that define the procedures for declaring winners when polls have been conducted and we expect that these countries will cease being barbaric in their approach and respect these laws.

As things stand, the neutrality of any reports that the US, UK and EU observer mission file from their observation of the election are already in doubt so their continued presence in Nigeria is of no consequence. They must therefore immediately leave Nigeria having compromised their positions. The blood of any Nigerian that dies from the violence will be on the hands of these countries and on the conscience of their citizens that have failed to ask that the kind of interference going on in Nigeria be discontinued.

4. Nigerians and the international community should henceforth disregard any comments, statements and or utterances from the US, UK and EU observer missions as lies told in furtherance of manipulating the presidential election to declare Atiku Abubakar as the winner.

Nigerians should be at alert and be prepared to defend their country against the colonization by countries that want to resume looting their resources through the imposition of a puppet president. The preparation should involve meeting the slaves of the US, UK and EU on the streets should they persist to violating the sanctity of the ballot box.

The security and law enforcement agencies should place Atiku Abubakar with his associates under watch in order to keep track of what members of the US, UK and EU observer missions or their link persons he is plotting treason with.

The National Democratic Front (NDF) will continue to monitor the situation and keep Nigerians updated on the subversive activities of these foreign countries.