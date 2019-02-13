TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

54 minutes ago | International

John Dingell's historical funeral services in Dearborn 

By American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA)

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joined Americans from across the state of Michigan and other parts of the US in the historic and landmark funeral services on Monday Feb. 11 and Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 for the late Congressman John Dingell, a giant of American politics. The mass of Christian burial services were held at the Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn on Feb. 12, 2019.

"It was heartening and deeply moving to see people of all backgrounds and ages take the time and make the effort to attend the funeral. Congressman Dingell was loved and respected by many" said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "AHRC commends both the Dearborn Police Department and the Dearborn Fire Department for providing safety and security to all citizens who attended the services" continued Hamad.


Wear the old coat and buy the new book.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists