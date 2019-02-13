The Crisis-ridden Federal Republic Of Nigeria:igbo Nation In Search Of Peaceful Co-existence With Her Neighbours
An Address Presented By PROF. UZODINMA NWALA President ALAIGBO DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION (ADF) During the Inauguration of UK-ADF Chapter February 9, 2019
- Preamble.
Dear Friends and Our Fellow Compatriots,
We represent the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF). We are here to inaugurate the UK Chapter of the ADF, and in addition, to brief and interact with our members, fellow compatriots and our friends on issues of interest to the development of Alaigbo and the well-being and survival of her citizens, within, or, if the need so arises, without, the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
In the context of what is happening in Nigeria today, ADF, and indeed, the entire Igbo nation are in search of the most realistic form of peaceful co-existence with our neighbours in,or under imposed, unbearable, matter of life or death extreme conditions, outside the self-imposed-crises-ridden Nigeria Federation.
- The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF)
The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) is a corporate and registered non-governmental civil society organization founded by eminent Igbo citizens accomplished in various walks of life – intellectual, traditional, political, religious, business and diplomatic (including women and youth leaders) – who work for the survival and advancement of the Igbo race both in Nigeria and the contemporary world.
The motto of ADF is - “The Rebuilding and Development of Igbo Nation and the Rebirth and Advancement of the Spirit of her Culture and Civilization.
- The 2014 International Colloquium on the Igbo Question in Nigeria:
Before, During and After Biafra
ADF was established after the 2014 Enugu International Colloquium onThe Igbo Question in Nigeria: Before, During and After Biafra. That historic colloquium was sponsored by over twelve (12) pan-Igbo organizations including Ime-Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
The Colloquium was organized as a global platform of Ndigbo in the light of the intensified socio-political crises in the Nigerian Federation and the debate over her future; and in the light of enormous economic, political, cultural and religious challenges facing the Igbo nation especially within the Nigerian Federation. We also deliberated on the situation of Ndigbo within the contemporary world, as we know, no-other nation has more global presence than Ndigbo.
The Colloquium was indeed a major global event that attracted many of the best minds within the Igbo race, some of whom came from the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, South Africa, Ghana, etc. For three days, the well-over two thousand, five hundred (2,500) Igbo sons and daughters deliberated on the persistent century-old predicament of Ndigbo in Nigeria, over which all and sundry in Alaigbo, youths and elders, men and women, at home and in the Diaspora, keep groaning day after day, month after month, year after year.
The participants deliberated over myriad critical issues bedeviling Igbo history, social and political existence, issues of Politics and Governance, Self-determination and Internal Autonomy, Economy, Commerce and Industry, Infrastructure, Education, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Science and Technology, Security, National Character, etc and the way forward.
- Igbo Social and Cultural Vision of Life.
In particular, the participants intensely examined ways and means of overcoming the persistent Igbo predicament so that her citizens can live a life of dignity and self-confidence, co-exist and live at peace with their neighbors, capable of protecting their lives as well as their collective and individual interests, apply their God-given talents and endowments for the betterment of themselves and the entire human race, do honor to the spirit of their ancestors and serve their God without let or hindrance.
- Wake-up Call for Igbo Intellectuals – Emulating the Jewish and British Examples.
The International Colloquium as an event was indeed a wake up-call for Ndigbo in general. It was singularly a wake-up call for the Igbo intelligentsia, in particular, urging them to rise to help the Igbo nation to overcome those challenges just as their Jewish counter-parts did for their nation when they faced similar historical challenges.
The United Kingdom herself was built through the enormous sacrifice of her intellectuals littered in the various dimensions of human endeavor – statesmen, philosophers, scientists, religious leaders, politicians, literary men, men and women, old and young. The glory of the British Empire that once dominated the world was the creation of these men and women in the various fields of human endeavor.
Thus, the birth of ADF was not fortuitous. ADF is a child of history, born to regenerate a nation that is in the throes of social and religious extinction. This explains why, since its formation, ADF has sought to guide the Igbo nation to seek the most realistic ways and form of peaceful co-existence with her neighbors and other communities in or outside the current crisis-ridden Nigerian Federation, the West African sub-region and the global community at large.
- Challenges of Living in a Crises-Ridden Federation
The Federal Republic of Nigeria is not working,and has never worked, as a united country. Its crises-ridden nature right from its formation, owing to its foundation on lies and deceit, has led to the constant demand for its reconstitution, including its break-up, in the manner of the East African Federation from all parts of the federation, at various times in history.
During the various political and constitutional conferences held to determine it political structure and future, Igbo leaders, particularly Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, stood for a more united Federal Republic rather than a loose Federation. He and other Igbo colleagues of his stood against even the fundamental right to self-determination and secession of the various nations brought together by the British.
On a hind-sight now, and when weighed against contemporary political developments in Nigeria, it does appear that the Sarduana of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Obafemi Awolowo were right while Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and his colleagues were merely political idealists. This is however, debatable as a more rigorous interrogation of the overall impact of their positons could prove otherwise. But coming from the realistic viewpoint, it is incumbent on us to address the Nigerian situation the way it is, not the way we would have wished it is. This is the very simple point that the Great Zik and all our earlier Igbo leaders seemed to have missed.
- Demand for a Break-up of the Unworkable Nigerian Federation.
Demand for the break-up of the Federation was not of Igbo origin. Prior to independence in 1960 it is a documented fact that the North, under the leadership of Sir Ahmadu Bello, argued against the motion for independence at the federal legislature, instead had called for the breakup of the then colony so the South, if they so wished could be granted their own independence earlier by the British. Between 1960 and 1966 while avoidable crises were raging in the West, there were calls and moves for the creation of an Oduduwa Republic out of Nigeria. The Oodua People’s Congress and many self-determination Yoruba groups have continued to make this call.
During the political efforts made to handle the crises of the January 1966 Coup and its July 1966 counter coup, the Northern delegation again sounded the war-cry of ARABA, meaning secession. It was the British that prevailed on them to remain in Nigeria.
- Nigeria as a Faulty Federation,
In all our sincere search for the overcoming of constant embarrassing national disagreements, and the resultant, incessant bloody crises thatcontinues to take a heavy toll on the lives and property of our people in the Federation, we found no other basis of the instability of Nigeria than its faulty foundation. Nigeria is a Federation made of many nations and who were brought together to serve,primarily, the interest of the colonial enterprise. We are all aware thatthe Amalgamationin 1914 ofthe Southern and Northern Protectorates and the Colony of Lagos into what is now called Nigeria was a forced artificial creation targeted at serving the political and economic interests of both Britain and the North from the resources wholly provided by and from the South.
The British colonial authorities sought for a remedy for the inherent instability in the Federation she was forging through various constitutional conferences and eventually through reposing unjustified faith in the Fulani leaders to manage the Federation after Britain should have relinquished direct political and economic control. We know why the British did not trust the Federation in the hands of the Southern leaders, particularly Ndigbo. It was because of their radical opposition to the colonial enterprise.
- How the early leaders of Nigeria saw the emergent Federation.
- Dr.Nnamdi Azikiwe, the front-line pan-Africanist and leader of what was initially the biggest political party in Nigeria, the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC), strenuously promoted the philosophy of ONE NGERIA and the slogan ONE NATION, ONE DESTINY! urging all in the Federal Republic to “let us unite and forget our differences’.
- Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and one-time Premier of Northern Nigeria, was far more conscious of the political reality of Nigeria as an artificial assemblage of distinct nationalities. He, therefore, held the view that, in creating one country out of the multi-nationalities of Nigeria, one should not forget the fact that Nigeria is a country of many nations with basic cultural, political, economic and religious differences. However despite this awareness, Sir Ahmadu Bello used all forms of feudal manipulations–force, religion, feudal mode of administration (through the emirate system), to hold together and guard jealously the large territory of Northern Nigeria which for him was some kind of bounty the British had put under the dominance of the Fulani, his people.
- To this end Ahmadu Bello promoted the slogan ONE NORTH, ONE DESTINY!and urging the other leaders and everybody “in uniting let us remember our differences”.
- Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, echoed Ahmadu Bello’s views when he said,
“We must recognize our diversity and the peculiar conditions under which the different tribal communities live in this country”.
- From what we know today, this view, like that of the Sardauna, ignored and suppressed the differences among the distinct, non-Fulani nationalities in the North under his control, while secretary promoting the particular interests of the Fulani nationality.
- Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the first Premier of Western Nigeria, in his book, Path to Nigeria’s Freedom asserted that:
"Nigeria is not a nation. It is a mere geographical expression. There are no 'Nigerians' in the same sense as there are 'English', 'Welsh', or 'French'. The word 'Nigerian' is merely a distinctive appellation to distinguish those who live within the boundaries of Nigeria from those who do not. There are various national or ethnical groups in the country. It is a mistake to designate them 'tribes'. Each of them is a nation by itself with many tribes and clans. There are as much differences between them as there are between Germans, English, Russians and Turks, for instance. The fact that they have a common overlord does not destroy this fundamental difference. ("Path to Nigerian Freedom", Faber & Faber, 1947, page 48)
- Chief Awolowo went on to name ten such nationalities as recorded in the 1931 census, namely, Hausa, Ibo, Yoruba, Fulani, Kanuri, Ibibio, Munshi or Tiv, Edo, Nupe, and Ijaw while acknowledging that there are several others. Nigeria is today said to comprise over 350 such nationalities.
10 Dialectics of a Multi-Ethnic/Nation State.
In every multi-national Federation there is always a pull between Nationalism and Federalism. The process of establishing colonial administration led to the making of a political hegemony in the multi-national Nigerian Federation in which Ethnic hegemony prevailed.
Ethnic hegemony also prevailed in the various artificial regions created by the colonial administration. Thus, each of the regions created by the colonial administration and formalized after independence, carried within itself contradictions and conflicts and hence the seed of its own destruction.Thus regionalism also carried with itself the artificial character of the political system.
Therefore, the 1966 military intervention in Nigeria was not responsible for the collapse of the 1963 regional system, as some argue, especially to try to intimidate Ndigbo. The 1963 Federal Constitution was already in disarray orchestrated by the said contradictions and conflicts. The military came as an instrument to arrest the political decay, and was briefly hailed as such, until outside forces began to dubiously interpret the intentions of the military revolutionaries.
- The Nigerian Military and full blown Fulani Hegemony.
Successive military governments from 1967 to 1999 saw to the emergence of Fulani hegemony. Igbophobia reached its zenith during this period.
12. Ndigbo And The Burden Of History.
The Igbo nation has continued to carry the burden of survival and political relevance since the 1914 Amalgamation by the British which brought together various nationalities which were distinct in their history, language, culture, institutions, religion and values, just as the English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Greek, etc, are in themselves.
We have done extensive research in trying to locate the roots of the lukewarm relationship between Ndigbo and the British and found none other than in colonial history. It is located in
- the uncompromising nature of Igbo opposition to British colonial rule with fierce and stiff resistance to colonial penetration of Igboland (1902-8);
- the resistance of Igbo women during the Aba Women Resistance movement in 1929; and
- the militant nationalistic movement in Nigeria and the entire Africa in which Igbos played leading roles, etc.
The above were, and still remain, the root-causes of British antagonism to Ndigbo in Nigeria.
As a result of this, the British created a Federation within which Ndigbo became politically marginalized and at the same time antagonized with their neighbours. At this point in colonial history in Africa, the British and other European powers were very antagonistic to those who stood on the way against colonial domination. Kwame Nkrumah, Patrice Lumumba, Dr. Azikiwe (an Igbo),to a different extent and their likes were intensely loathed and harassed by the colonial powers. Lumumba himself was consequently killed.
- Forging a new era of relationship between the British and Ndigbo.
Yes indeed, these were the realities of the colonial era in world history. Such periods in human history need not become a permanent determinant of international relationship. The Germans fought against other European nations, but such dark moments no longer influence the relationship between Germany and her erstwhile protagonists. The Commonwealth was an attempt to reorder colonial history and forge a new international economic order. One of our brothers, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, was the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth for more than a decade and half. Thus, Ndigbo have been part of the remaking of colonial reality. A good number of Ndigbo are active in various spheres of British society. I was a Fellow of the University of Oxford and one of our great intellectual mentors was Lord Anthony Quinton, one of the most eminent liberal political philosophers in British history. He not only supervised my Ph.D Dissertation on the Political Philosophy of Thomas Hobbes, I also met him again at the University of Oxford when I came there on Commonwealth Fellowship.
One of the memorable experiences I had during the period I was at Oxford was my interaction with members Oxfam in Oxford. We, Ndigbo, remember with great nostalgia and fondness the role of the British Oxfam in saving hundreds of our people - adults and children - during the Biafra war. Therefore, there are a lot of solid bases for the remaking of British-Igbo relationship. Most great Igbo leaders - sons and daughters of our race were brought up under deep intellectual, political and religious influences people of the United Kingdom.
Our eminent Dr. Akanu Ibiam was President of the World Council of Churches, but had to renounce his British title in protest and disappointment over the choice of Britain to prefer the economic path as against the political path in their dealings with the political crises in Nigeria, given, most especially, our common Christianity, which they bequeathed to us.
- ADF Calls for a new Era in British-Igbo Relations
Standing today on the British soil, we, in the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) make bold to declare that Ndigbo are desirous for the emergence of a new chapter of friendship and cooperation between us and our erstwhile British colonial ruler.
The foundations for this new chapter in our relationship have been there all the while. These include democratic foundations of our cultures and society, the great spirit of industry, adventure and entrepreneurship, our common Christian religious heritage, (in our own case, thanks to the British missionaries), etc.
14, The Biafra War (1967-70).
The Biafra war of 1967-70 remains a nodal point in the sordid experiences of Ndigbo in Nigeria. In that war, and the massacres that preceded it, Ndigbo lost over three (3) million innocent civilians and soldiers; our territory devastated, millions of children and old people died of malnutrition (kwashiokor), many of those airlifted overseas thanks to the humanity of the morally and spiritually-inspired mankind, are still there. Indeed; some non- Igbos burnt themselves in protest against man’s inhumanity to man. The benefit of our Christian heritage was a major saving grace- thanks to the World Council of Churches, the Oxfam of Oxford and Canada, the Caritas, etc.
One would have thought that after 50 years of the Biafra pogrom the forces in control of Nigeria would relent and allow Ndigbo to be.
No, today under President Buhari, they have gone berserk terrorizing and killing other ethnic nationalities, who are today facing their own music of fire and brimstone and are now searching for a way out of this Golgotha. The movement of total islamization and ethnic cleansing targeted at the entire Federation has become like a great monster supervised by the Fulani controlled security forces.
15, Ndigbo: Victims of Serial Massacre and Genocide in Nigeria.
For the record, several recent test-runs involving bloody attacks on Igbo villages in Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi and other parts of Enugu State, all the States in Eastern Nigeria have been conducted by the Fulani insurgents without any repercussions. What do you think such mindless slaughter of Igbos were meant for? They were not the real thing planned for Igbo annihilation. Let us go down memory lane to examine such massacres of Ndigbo by those who insist that Ndigbo must live in the same country with them: -
- In Jos Northern Nigeria,1945, there was massacre of Igbos.
- There as genocide against Igbos in Kano in 1953.
- 1966 pogroms- over 60,000 civilians were killed in different parts of Northern Nigeria.
- May 29th 1967- over 200,000 soldiers and civilians of Igbo origin were killed in different parts of Northern Nigeria.
- 1967-70 – over 3,100,000 killed during the bloody Biafra war (including the Asaba Genocide, during when over 2000 unarmed men and youth slaughtered and buried in a mass grave.
- Another riot occurred in Kano 1980. Many Igbos were killed and billions of their property destroyed.
- There were series of massacre of Igbos in Maiduguri 1982
- Jimeta 1984
- Gombe 1985
- Zaria 1987
- Kaduna & Kafanchan 1991
- Bauchi & Katsina 1991
- Kano 1991
- Zangon-Kataf 1992
- Funtua 1993
- Kano again in 1994
- Kaduna 2000
- Kaduna 2001
- Maiduguri 2001
- Jos Maiden Crisis-September 2001
- Kaduna 2002
- Jos-November 2008
- Beheading of Gideon Akaluka in December of 1995 in a Police Station in Kano.
- Post-April 2011 Presidential Election: 10 youth-corps men & women and numerous citizens murdered because a Christian Southerner was elected President against a Moslem Northerner.
- Christmas Eve Riot in Jos in 2010
- Madalla Christmas day bombing in 2011
- Mubi January 6, 2012.
- Thousands of Igbo killings caused by Boko Haram (which of course has the full backing of the northern elites).
We should also include the more recent cases of -
- Nimbo, Enugu Massacre, 2016by Fulani Herdsmen armed with sophisticated weapons.
- Similar massacre of unarmed civilians in Awgu Enugu in 2016
- Another massacre in Abia in 2016 by Fulani Herdsmen.
- Beheading of a 74-year old Mrs. Bridget Agbahume of Ebonyi State. The killers of Bridget were released on the orders of the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdulahi Umar Ganduje.
- The killing of the Apo 6 (six Igbo youth) were brutally killed by the police; a case whose disposal and handling reveal much about the federal security agents and their hate or non-value for the Igbo.
- In late January, 2013, more than 50 dead bodies were seen floating on Ezu River in Anambra State. These bodies were later identified as remains of some missing MASSOB members who were taken away from a meeting venue in Anambra State.
- In 2016 a university graduate farmer, Ndubuisi Uzoma, was beheaded in his farm at Iddo community along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Abuja by Fulani herdsmen. His headless corpse was found in the pool of his blood on a Sunday by his relations, who went in search of him when he failed to return from the farm.
- Massacre of unarmed Self-determination agitating IPOB and MASSOB members in Onitsha, Asaba, Nkpor, Oba and Aba by combined Security forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
- This year, the Arewa (Fulani) youth issued Quit Notice to all Igbos living in the Northern part of Nigeria to leave the Region before October 1, 2017. Global outcry prevented the intended attack and killing of Igbos.
- This Quit Notice prompted petitions which ADF and some other organizations sent to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the United States of America Congress, requesting for protection. ADF Delegation travelled the United States to deliver this petioj to he US and to the American Congress.
- What followed next was the invasion of Alaigbo by the Nigerian Army in what it called OPERATION PYTHON DANCE, during when many unarmed youth, members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Movement were tortured and killed in most inhuman conditions. The home of their leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu was sacked by soldiers; up till today nothing has been heard about their leader and his parents.
The Legal case which ADF instituted on this carnage is now in the Federal Appeal Court, having initially been thrown out by the a Federal judge from Kano, who had no qualms in letting us know the Nigerian judicial system is nothing but a Fulani dominated and controlled organ.
- In 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo set up The Human Rights Violations Investigation Committee under the Chairmanship of Justice Chukwudifu Oputa. Ohanaeze Ndigbo submitted a Memorandum detailing series of atrocities and deprivations against Ndigbo. That Panel was spurned by the former Military President Ibrahim Babangida and other former Military leaders mainly of Northern origin.
- Continuing Igbo Predicament in Nigeria.
Fellow compatriots, Our Predicament is more compounded even today as we speak to you on this occasion..
Reports from home is gory, but we have no choice than to tell you. First, for you to be adequately informed and, secondly, for us all to think out and act on a path of salvation. The need is urgent. The situation is grave. Not just that our people are being killed on a daily basis, we are completely surrounding by armed Fulani. The series of systematic, well-orchestrated massacre of Ndigbo in Nigeria which began after the amalgamation through the forties up to the Nigeria-Biafra war has continued unabated. The Boko Haram insurgency has killed thousands of Umuigbo and have created economic siege on our people by dislocating them from their places of abode. Millions have no choice than to run down to their Southern ancestral homes with barely nothing but pains and anguish to show for their many years up North. Our farmers no longer farm, even going to the farms in groups is taking great risks. Making hunger and poverty the order of the day in our dear Alaigbo. Our women and daughters are raped incessantly by armed Moslem Fulani herdsmen, and some killed in cold blood after the act. Kidnappings and highway robberies are now almost every day experience.
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, controlled Fulani herdsmen are mostly alleged to carry out such atrocities. Even when caught, to our knowledge, none has been successfully prosecuted by the authorities so far. These are serial and perennial sordid experiences of Ndigbo in Nigeria. The neo-colonial agenda virtually left the Nigerian Federation under the control of the jihadist Fulani Moslems who wrongly believe that they inherited the entire Nigerian territory as an estate of their forefathers.
The agenda to turn the entire territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria into a Fulani fiefdom is today being pursued with grim determination using the instrumentality of state power. In spite of the federal character clear provisions in our extant laws, over 80% of the instruments of force, legislative, judicial, economic, immigration, customs and other social institutions, including education are controlled by the Fulani nationality.
Ndigbo are denied appointments and key positions in governments ostensibly because they gave Buhari only 5% votes during the last election or, according to Buhari, they are not qualified. He says the Igbo hate him because of his role during the Nigeria/Biafra war and he was prepared to fight them again. We know however, from averments of key northerners over the years that the Islamic jihad agenda to dip the Qur’an in the Atlantic through the East is at the root of all these. A jihad has been declared on non-Moslem Nigerians, especially Ndigbo. May the mayhem witnessed in Rwanda not visit Alaigbo!
All these sordid experiences of Ndigbo have been compounded by the state of economic and social ruin of Alaigbo due to
- The refusal to reconstruct or develop the territory after the 1967-70 war;
- the punitive economic and political measures that have virtually destroyed the economy of Alaigbo, brought internal disharmony among her various peoples and ruin to such major cities as Onitsha, Aba and Port Harcourt that were once the economic and social pride of West African and the entire African continent;
- the flight of Igbo businesses and capital to outside Igbo land, etc.
All these constitute the helplessness of a nation that has been under siege since the beginning of the last century; a nation whose friendly and enterprising citizens are all over the Nigerian Federation helping to develop different parts of Nigeria; a nation whose citizens have been made vulnerable to constant physical massacre, political and social marginalization, manipulation and harassment. How long shall we continue to watch this happen?
17. Agenda of Igbo National Rebirth – Evolving an Igbo National Charter.
The 2014 International Colloquium identified the following fundamental principles and tasks as the Agenda for Igbo national rebirth.
- Igbo Renaissance/Restoration, Rebuilding the Igbo hearth.
- Recapture of Igbo values, culture, language, lore and literature.
- Defense of her Christian faith
- Major focus on the Youth, their education, employment and protection.
- Coexistence, with mutual respect in all interactions between Ndigbo and their neighbours.
- Any political union of Ndigbo with their neighbours in the present Nigerian Federation has to be a Union of the willing and not as it is presently constituted – forced federation of the conquerors and the seemingly conquered.
- Imperative of Autonomy in political and other socio-cultural matters to enable Ndigbo develop their domain and at their pace.
- An era of friendship and cooperation with other countries and a chance to play positive role among the comity of nations.
These principles are to be embodied in a National Charter which ADF and other pan-Igbo organizations are working on. Serious consultations are going on and preliminary work is also on-going towards actualizing the project. All other nationalities in Nigeria have their national charter in place. Some even have their national constitutions and their national anthems in place.
We, in the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) speak for like-minds within the Igbo nation, and those like-minds constitute a very large proportion, indeed, the majority of the Igbo race.
18. The Intensified Agitation for Biafra.
As stated above, by the time, the colloquium was organized in 2014, the frustration in Igboland had reached such a boiling point that some Igbo elders had gone to court to seek the separation of Alaigbo under the aegis of Biafra from the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The case has been on at the Federal High Court Owerri since 2012. Sometime early in the life of the present administration the case was moved to Abuja, probably to frustrate the plaintiffs. Among the Igbo elders who instituted this case are His Majesty, Justice Eze Ozobu, former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers; Dr. Dozie Ikedife, former Commissioner in the East Central State and ex-President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, General Achuzie, an outstanding soldier who fought during the Biafra war, Barr.Debe Ojukwu, son of the late Ikemba Nnewi, Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and others. Several of these eminent Igbo sons are now late.
These elders went further to institute a Customary Government in the name of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). This is the original IPOB. NnamdiKanu was the Director of Radio Biafra set up under the auspices of this struggle. His unjustified arrest and detention raised the renewed agitation for Biafra to a higher and intensified level. His courage, eloquence and strong-will has made him the rallying point for the younger generation who have rallied round the banner of Biafra. So the recent upsurge in the agitation for Biafra is only the rising in crescendo of the struggle for self-determination of Ndigbo because they are rejected in Nigeria. From the above brief account, it can be seen clearly that it is an act of deliberate distortion and diversion to call the renewed agitation for Biafra as an act of the youth.
19. The Call for Restructuring or Re-negotiating the Continued Existence of the Nigeria Federation.
19.1 Restructuring or Opting Out of Nigeria – What are the Issues?
Attempting answers from the pages of History:
In the light of the above, the question of the Way Forward for Ndigbo in Nigeria demands a correct sense of history as well as due appreciation of the uniqueness of the dangers they face in Nigeria today.
19.2 The Way Forward for Ndigbo –
There are two possible choices:
- Restructuring that creates a new political Union – or
- Apeaceful dissolution of the Federation so that Ndigbo can build a nation-state of their own!
19.3 Restructuring that Creates a New Political Union
There is a dire need to restructure our country so as to create a new political and socio-economic foundation for the continued co-existence of the various nationalities that make up the Federal Republic of Nigeria.This is the only rational meaning of RESTRUCTURING that can ensure the survival of Ndigbo and at the same time save Nigeria from tragic collapse in view of the prevailing political crises in the country.
More than ever before, most of the regions and nationalities in the Republic want to breathe an air of freedom, to control their political and socio-economic affairs and, where possible, maintain a form of peaceful union or association with their neighbours in the Republic.Let us take a closer look at the two options.
19.4 Choice No. 1: Restructuring,
What does Restructuring mean in the Nigerian context as of today?
After a careful and objective analysis of the persistent political and social crises in Nigeria and the level it has reached today, ADF is of the view that the only viable political union is the one based on certain social, cultural, religious, economic and political principles and values. It is only these that can guarantee the continued co-existence of the various nationalities in Nigeria in any peaceful political union.
These principles include the following: -
- A Union of the willing and free peoples, totally devoid of master-slave relationship in the conduct of its affairs.
- It must be a Union anchored on the principles of
- Self-Determination of the various nationalities,
- Regional autonomy,
- Freedom of the component regions to manage and control their political environment and resources.
- Thus, it has to be a Union that guarantees the fundamental principles of Equality, Equity and Justice for the component nationalities and individuals who live under its authority.
- It must, therefore, be a Union not held together by force of arms, but through an equitable structure as well as a clearly-defined and collectively empowered Central Authority.
The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) would like to state quite categorically that no amount of military force can hold the Federal Republic of Nigeria together. Only the free choice of the people can. It is, however, possible for any mad-man in the mold of Hitler to think and insist otherwise.
19.5 Choice No. 2:- Peaceful Dissolution - of the Republic as was the case of the East African Federation, the old Yugoslavia, the Indian Federation, the Soviet Union, etc. If we do this, a number of independent nation-states will emerge from the existing Federation, co-existing as autonomous and peaceful friendly neighbors. It will, no doubt, be possible that a new impulse will emerge to encourage a form of political and economic cooperation or union as has been the case with the European Union today.
19.6 Restructuring Nigeria as presently constituted means more than Constitutional Amendment; it is beyond Constitutional Amendment.
- What is needed to salvage the Federal Republic of Nigeria as it is today and prevent the looming crises from bursting into a civil war is more than a Constitutional Amendment and, therefore, cannot be left to the National Assembly and the Executive to handle or to decide what should be done.
- The ADF believes that the perennial crises in the Nigerian Federation, which has claimed the lives of millions of innocent people, particularly of the Igbo race, has, as of today, raised the question “which way Nigeria?” to unprecedented luminous heights.
- Therefore, only the people themselves through a special political conference of delegates specially elected for the purpose of providing an answer to the question, “Which Way Nigeria, to be or not to be?”
- Whatever possible answers they propose have to be put to the people in a Special Plebiscite or Referendum.
- As said above, the ultimate two-related questions to be put the people now are:
- Whether we should continue to stay together in a common political union, i.e., in one country or
To dissolve into our separate natural cultural and linguistic entities.
- If we decide to continue to live together, then what type of political union will guarantee that we live under conditions of peace, human dignity and social progress?
- If, on the other hand, we decide to dissolve, how do we do this without war among peoples who should be living in peace as citizens of neighbor-states?
- In the light of the foregoing, we affirm that what is required today is either laying the foundations for a new political union or dissolving the Republic. This is beyond the powers of the present Legislature or Executive to decide or determine. Anybody who is looking in that direction or asking us to look in that direction is neither serious nor sincere.
- What the National Assembly is doing by way of tinkering with the discredited 1999 Constitution of the Federation is simply robbing paraffin oil on a deep smelling cancerous would.
- The Question of ‘Which Way Forward For Nigeria?’ must be returned to the People to Decide. Therefore, we wish to emphasize the absolute necessity now of a political conference of freely elected delegates by their constituents (units of ethnic nationalities).
19.7 A National Political Conference is imperative now!
ADF holds the view that the proposed political conference has to go beyond the submission of the 2014 National Conference. The basic task of such a political conference is to provide answers to no 4 (v) above, namely,
- Should Nigeria continue to remain as one political union or
- Should Nigeria dissolve into its component Regions?
The answer(s) which the elected delegates of the people provide should be submitted to the people for ratification in a Plebiscite or Referendum.
19.8 The Principle of Self-Determination!
The foundation of any political union is based on the highest principle essential for the formation of any state, particularly a political federation. It is the fundamental principle of Self-Determination.
This is the principle that underlies the proposed Referendum or Plebiscite. Thus, even after the General Plebiscite and in spite of its conclusion, any Ethnic Nationality, or Region that wishes to opt out of the Federation must indicate so after an agreed period of say a year or two years. Their choice should also be ascertained through a Plebiscite or Referendum conducted to ascertain whether that is the wish of the majority of their people or just the campaign of a minority of political agitators within the ethnic or region.
In other words, ADF believes that the Principle of Self-Determination is the key rational principle that should decide the relation between peoples of different ethnic nationalities. This should be the guiding principle in the case of the new Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Union of Autonomous Regions.
19.9 The so-called Indissolubility of the Nigerian Federation.
This is the sing-song of those who treat Nigeria either as their collective orchard or an estate of their forefathers and therefore regard the peoples of the various nationalities as their minions.
That is to say, Nigeria is indissoluble
- For those who have amassed so much wealth acquired through looted and stolen funds and resources of the people and have them hidden in international and local banks and investment institutions. Some even own palatial properties with values greater than the budget of an entire Region.
- For those countries and their leaders who wish to perpetually control the natural resources of Nigeria, and in whose banks and financial institutions including real estate, Nigerian leaders and other looters hide their loots.
These are the people and countries desperate to keep the Federation as it is – a human Golgotha, an indissoluble political entity enjoying the peace of the graveyard!
19.10 The Option of Opting Out of the Nigerian Federation.
The option of leaving Nigeria to build a separate country called either The Republic of Alaigbo or The Republic of Biafra is very strong among Ndigbo whether living in the present Nigerian Federation as well as those living in other parts of the world. It is an option no one can easily ignore. The extensive background discussed above demonstrate very clearly that there is great justification for that option.
It is not therefore, a matter of deciding for the people, especially if the decision is being made by those who have personal reasons to choose remaining in Nigeria.
20.0 PREVIOUS ATTEMPTS AT RESTRUCTURING AND WHY THEY FAILED.
20.1 Restructuring through Constitutional Amendments
Previous attempts at restructuring of Nigeria, mostly through constitutional amendments, have failed for three major reasons:
- They failed to address the fundamental character of the Federation as a union of pre-colonial autonomous nationalities and what is needed to make such a political and economic union viable and stable.
- They did not derive from the will of the people being united in such a Federation.
- The political leaders who controlled the North, the Region which the British allocated the largest land mass and capped it up by manipulating the census to give it political majority and thus control of the emergent political union, the Region whose leaders subsequently used the Nigerian military under their control to further restructure the Federation to put it more firmly under what previously we use to refer to as Northern hegemony, (but the people of the Middle Belt and all the minorities living in the North now confirm that it has indeed been Fulani Moslem hegemony). This hegemonic power has consistently blocked any attempt to restructure and create a genuine federation with a democratic political order.
- In this way, those who control the Northern Region have maintained a political strangle-hold on the entire federation and enslaved the various ethnic nationalities under them
They allow only restructuring that were promoted by their military leaders but oppose and nullify those that have attempted to promote meaningful reordering of the status quo.
20.2 Hegemonic Restructuring Versus Democratic Restructuring –
In the current debate, we are therefore confronted by what is called Hegemonic Restructuring versus Democratic Restructuring. The double-speak is obvious when we listen to their leaders talk about restructuring. They either oppose it or they affirm it. When they affirm Restructuring they mean to offer Hegemonic Restructuring, the type that offers Ndigbo such insincere carrots as Vice Presidency, an additional State, devolution of power, etc., etc.
When they oppose Restructuring they mean the type of Restructuring that will guarantee their minions political and economic equality and freedom, self-determination, regional autonomy, control over the security of their ancestral homes, their religion, their culture. etc.
Only such restructuring that took place under Gowon, Murtala/Obasanjo, Babangida, and Abdusalem Abubakar were sustained. Even the restructuring that resulted from the 1994-5 Constitutional Conference in the time of Abacha was blocked and torpedoed by the Northern leaders. Similarly, the outcome of the National Conferences organized by Obasanjo and Jonathan were thrown into the trash can.
What went wrong with the restructuring under Obasanjo and Jonathan? In fact, we should equally ask ‘what was wrong with the outcome of the Abacha-sponsored National Conference of 1994-5?’
First and foremost, those Conferences produced results that radically altered the status quo and could have led to an opening of the democratic space to allow the dominated nationalities to breathe a little fresh air of democratic governance and freedom.
In the case of the 1994-95 National Conference under Abacha, the various nationalities were able to elect delegates that derived their mandate directly from the nationalities.
The end result of this process was obvious, namely, the Abacha National Conference produced results that largely had obvious democratic implications. The Hegemonic agenda was badly assaulted. But the forces of Hegemony were not done; they used General Abdulsalem Abubakar to finally overthrow the 1994-5 Draft Constitution that had an air of enhancing positive democratic development for the Federation.
Thus, in place of the 1995 Draft Constitution handed over to Abacha as the popular wish of majority of the people, they imposed the contraption called the 1999 Constitution.
What happened was that those conferences under Abacha, Obasanjo and Jonathan reached decision which would radically alter the entire structural equation.
20.3 Fulani Hegemony Firmly Rooted:
Nigeria has indeed almost become the illusory estate of the Fulani progenitors. But mark you, over the years, the Arewa hegemony has become so firmly rooted, so comprehensive and total that they control the entire political and social space of Nigeria. The last lap of the process of total conquest of the territory of the Federal republic of Nigeria is the on-going desperate efforts at overrunning the entire geographical space of the Nigerian Federation, using the murderous armed Fulani herdsmen supported by the Nigerian security forces.
20.4 Why the demand by the Fulani to have the National Assembly to Handle the issue of Restructuring?
Already serious mobilization and manipulation of political forces is going on in order to influence the course of the steps the Fulani want to adopt. The main targets in this campaign are the State Executives, Legislators, politicians and businessmen whom they can blackmail and manipulate and use them as agents to misrepresent the wishes of their people.
Why do the forces of hegemony insist that the issue of restructuring should be left to the National Assembly and not to the Political Conference of the people? It is because
- One, they can easily blackmail and manipulate the legislators to achieve their goal of keeping the system as it is.
- Two, what happens in a Political Conference is that the forces of freedom are now dominant in the Regions of the South-East, South-South, South-West, Middle-Belt, Southern Kaduna, etc. An alliance between them will definitely influence the outcome of such a Conference as happened in the time of Abacha, Obasanjo and Jonathan. These geo-political zones control over 70 % of the population of Nigeria. People in these zones are desperately eager to free themselves from Fulani domination. They are all yearning for equality and freedom.
The forces of hegemony would not mind if the issue of restructuring and the future of Nigeria are left in the hands of the Judiciary, the Military, the Police, the Security Agencies, Economic and Social Agencies and Institutions, the Federal Media and some handful of private media, elected Governors and Legislators, etc. The Arewa Fulani control the majority of these organs and institutions of state power. But they have lost over 75 % of the popular masses who are yearning for freedom and liberation from the hegemonic control and massacre by the Fulani and the institutions of the state under their control
20.5 Fallacy of Nigerian Federalism Restated.
In a recent submission, one of the emerging leaders of ADF sent us the following note which eloquently summarizes what may be popularly referred to as how a fraudulent federalism is being promoted in Nigeria. According to him, in what we may call the artificial Nigerian Federation, we have a situation where,
“Federating nations which hitherto were thriving very well on their own, came together under duress, to become part of what is currently known as Nigeria”
However,
Federalism truly defined and explained means the following:
- Independent federating units come together to form a Federation.
- These federating units cede a portion of their powers and responsibilities to the central government.
- The federating units provide the resources to run the services ceded to the central government.
- The federating units maintain their autonomy to run their own affairs without let or hindrance, outside those services or responsibilities they have collectively ceded to the central government.
But in Nigeria, it is now the central government that is creating the federating units, it has collected all the resources and decides on what or what not to give the federating units. Thereby creating a unitary system of government; a rogue system imposed by the Military to suit their selfish ends. This is a fundamental problem.
This is the cause of all the agitations and chaos. Enough is enough because Nigerians have now said that the gloves are off. (Attorney Austin Okeke Writing from South Africa).
20.6 The Great Revelation!!!
The monstrous forces of Hegemony is on rampage.
- The chickens have come home to roost!
- Things fall apart and the artificial center can no longer hold!
- Utam Abala Ohia, the monster is on rampage!
- The forces of ethnic and religious cleansing have been let loose!
- All the victims of this hegemony are now astir!
- Songs of freedom are now raging all over the Federation!
21.0 Standpoint Of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF)
As a patriotic organization of patriotic citizens from all parts of Alaigbo – the Igbo-speaking Areas of Nigeria – Eastern Igbo, Western Igbo, Southern Igbo and other areas that speak various Igbo dialects and practice different variations of Igbo culture, and after careful study of the predicament of Ndigbo in Nigeria since the Amalgamation of 1914 brought Ndigbo into one nation-state with their neighbors in the Federal Republic of Nigeria,it is our conviction that Ndigbo, at this point in their history, can only co-exist with their neighbors in Nigeria under either of the following forms of political relationship:-
- Alaigbo to exist as an Autonomous Region in a new political union with their neighbors in Nigeria, OR
- To opt out of Nigeria as an Autonomous Republic.
This position has been arrived at as a result of the circumstances stated above.
ADF would like to reassure herself that these two alternatives represent alternative desires of our people through two steps, namely Opinion Poll and Referendum.
The question of which direction Ndigbo want to go at this juncture in their history is the number one question that we, as a patriotic organization, with men of global and national experience, have painfully been seeking answer to.
This is the crux of this Memorandum which has placed the two choices within a strategic political and time parameter.
At this critical point in time and considering the FACT that all nationalities in Nigeria have risen in unison to demand re-negotiating the basis of any form of continued co-existence of those who presently live in the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the time is now or never. The only exception to this popular upsurge for freedom are those of the Fulani stock who regard the entire territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as an EASTATE of their forefathers.
What is needed now is not just restructuring, but RENEGOTIATION of the basis of the Nigerian Federation.
Nigeria is a multi-national Federation. The task is to agree on the terms for a form of political union among these nations and mini-nations, one that will allow them to control their political life, manage their economic life and resources, control their religious and cultural life, their security as well as freely decide what form of political and economic association to maintain with their neighbors. .
Unless this is done, there would never be any stable Federation uniting all these peoples who are culturally, religiously and philosophically separate nations and mini-nations but are inseparable geographical neighbors.
22.0 The Enugu Declaration
On the 29th of July 2018, the above fundamental principles of the Igbo position on the future of Alaigbo and the future of the Federal Republic of Nugeria were coded and presented as the Enugu Declaration whch was endorsed by over sixteen pan-Igbo organizations and pro-Biafra groups with many stakeholders and Igbo leaders present. The Enugu declaration shall be made available to you through the Executive of ADF UK.
23.0 Preparations for the 2019 Federal Elections in Nigeria.
The Alaigbo Development Foundation us of the view that Ndigbo should participate in the 2019 Elections in Nigeria, despite the fact that the Party in power has set the stage and serially taken steps to ensure that it must return itself to power irrespective of if the wishes of the Nigerian citizens supports this or not.
This position was arrived at after painstaking deliberations on the state of Igbo struggle and the lessons of history. If we do not participate in the elections, we shall not have any basis to complain about rigging in an election we did not participate. But the situation is different if we do.
ADF also called on Ndigbo to no to stand courageously firm in defending their fundamental right of choice of those who govern. This right includes freedom of choice, rejection of all acts that may compromise this freedom such as vote-selling and vote-buying. They should resist all forms of intimidation and blackmail.
On October 16, 2018, the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) addressed an international press conference during which ADF endorsed the Atiku/Obi ticket and gave copious reasons why they should be the choice of Ndigbo. Since that time, several grave developments have taken place leaving no-one in doubt that the Federal Republic of Nigeria is in for the worst period in its turbulent history if President Muhammadu Buhari and the cabal that rule with him are returned to power.
The choice, no doubt is a relative one based on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s relative liberal nature as well as Mr. Peter Obi’s track record of sincere sensitivity to the cause of economic and social development of Alaigbo. AWe do not expect their Government to continue the policy of witch-hunting of political opponents, officially-sanctioned harassment of Igbo business men, brazen acts of conquest of the ancestral communities, abuse deployment of the security forces to promote Fulani Agenda, etc
.
ADF believes also that the state of Insecurity in the Federal Republic, assassinations, harassment of political opponents, selective application of anti-corruption measures, use of the military in the promotion of Fulani Agenda of territorial conquest of the territory of West Africa, using Nigeria as a beach-head, are not likely to continue under the Atiku/Obi regime.
24.0 ADF And Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
It is important to restate at this forum the relation between Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF). This is important because the challenges Ndigbo face today demand internal solidarity among our people among the various organizations that genuinely work for the interest of the survival and development of Alaigbo.
One of the factors our political opponents and their agents in Alaigbo use in waging ideological war against lies in fanning the embers of disunity among us. Very often the place and role of Ohanaeze is exaggerated and often mystified. Yet, there other organizations that claim to be a moral voice in other zones that exist and collaborate with other organizations within their territories.
From the very beginning ADF has clearly stated in her Mission Statement her relationship with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
It must be sated that contrary to the wish of the enemy, ADF and Ohanaeze have been having convergence of views and position on the challenges facing our people.
- ADF is not Ohanaeze Ndigbo. It was not formed to upstage Ohanaeze or any other pan-Igbo organization.
- Ohanaeze is a socio-cultural platform, what we call in Igbo parlance, NZUKO AMALA IGBO. It was established as a common platform where representatives of major stakeholders and leaders of the Igbo Society – intellectual, traditional, religious, political, business, women and youth may come together periodically and at moments of national emergency to discuss and take decisions on issues affecting the Igbo race. Each decision carries within its context, the modalities of its implementation. Some by the Executive, some by appointed committee of elders, experts, women or youth, some by organized and recognized organizations, etc. After action, they report back to the central council, as in our case there is IME-OBI OHANAEZE NDIGBO.
- The danger we have faced is that, as a result of the vulnerability of the Igbo race within the context of the power struggle in the Nigerian Federation, those who wield the instrumentalities and power of the state, target and apply all manner of coercive measures, at times subtle, at times direct inducement to take control of the leadership of Ohanaeze.’
- When that happens, what we see is an Ohanaeze leadership that becomes rudderless, speaking from two sides of the mouth and may constitute itself as a danger to the true yearnings of the people.This does not happen all the time, but when it happens, they mock us and our peoples’ spirit, self-confidence and humanity become progressively shattered.
- What is the antidote to this tragic possibility? It is through the intervention of some patriotic Igbo leaders and Pan-Igbo organizations, some of which are led and peopled by selfless leaders, to play the role of watchdogs to ensure that the entire race is not taken for a ride by anyone or group of people elected to preside over the affairs of OhanaezeNdigbo.
- It is in the light of this possibility that ADF stated very clearly in her Mission Statement her relationship to OhanaezeNdigbo - in quote:
Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) is neither a rival nor a replacement for Ohanaeze Ndigbo as Igbo National Socio-Cultural Organization. ADF is to support Ohanaeze whenever and wherever her support is needed. ADF is to work with Governments (Zonal, State, LGA and Community), various pan-Igbo organizations and individuals in Igbo-land and Igbo Diaspora to help sharpen the vision of the Founding Fathers of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to work for the actualization of that vision and to ensure that those elected into positions of leadership of Ohanaeze abide by the vision and constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
25.0 ADF and other Pan-Igbo and Pro-Biafra Organizations in Alaigbo.
The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), more than any other pan-Igbo organization understands and has given rational support to the activities and role of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), and other pan-Igbo and pro-Biafra organizations, especially the first, the IPOB.
ADF was the first Igbo organization to publicly declare her positive position on the IPOB and to visit its leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu at Kuje prison. After Mr. Nnamdi Kanu’s release from prison, ADF held several meetings with him and other IPOB leaders with a view to assisting them to chart a more positive and progressive role in the Igbo struggle, especially one that patriotic Igbo leaders would appreciate and support.
ADF has seen IPOB and its sister organizations as necessary forces in the movement for Igbo political emancipation. In our interactions with the IPOB leadership, they have shown respect and appreciation of ADF position. They had shown inclination to accept positive criticism of ADF of their position and methodology.
It was on that note that we looked forward to continued formal interactions with them. We also had looked forward to having them play more integral positive role in the collective charting of the cause of Igbo emancipation as their counter-parts do within the Yoruba nation (viz: OPC), the South-South region (viz: The Niger Delta Militants) and the Northern Region (Boko Haram until ISIS hijacked it from the Northern political leadership and also their Militant Herdsmen without adopting their bloody methodology. All these regional militant groups have served as political instruments in the inter-ethnic political struggles within the Nigerian Federation.
We still believe that the chance is still there to advance the opportunities so that the promise which IPOB and her sister pro-Biafra organizations represent is not lost. Only unity and strategic sense of history among all the various groups working got the Igbo cause can achieve the cause of Igbo self-determination and freedom.
26.0 Conclusion.
The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) is a corporate patriotic organization of Igbo elders, intellectuals, traditional and religious rulers, business men, the political class, diplomats, women and youth who share in common the historic mission of Rebuilding and Development of the Igbo nation as well as the Advancement of the Spirit of her Culture and Civilization.
ADF shall continue to work relentlessly for the survival of the Igbo race, to ensure that Ndigbo live at peace with their neighbors, able to protect themselves, their ancestral homes and their religion, as well as be a significant player in the family of nations as her citizens are global citizens.
PROF. UZODINMA NWALA
ADF PRESIDENT
London
February 9, 2019