The Crisis-ridden Federal Republic Of Nigeria:igbo Nation In Search Of Peaceful Co-existence With Her Neighbours

An Address Presented By PROF. UZODINMA NWALA President ALAIGBO DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION (ADF) During the Inauguration of UK-ADF Chapter February 9, 2019

Preamble.

Dear Friends and Our Fellow Compatriots,

We represent the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF). We are here to inaugurate the UK Chapter of the ADF, and in addition, to brief and interact with our members, fellow compatriots and our friends on issues of interest to the development of Alaigbo and the well-being and survival of her citizens, within, or, if the need so arises, without, the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In the context of what is happening in Nigeria today, ADF, and indeed, the entire Igbo nation are in search of the most realistic form of peaceful co-existence with our neighbours in,or under imposed, unbearable, matter of life or death extreme conditions, outside the self-imposed-crises-ridden Nigeria Federation.

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF)

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) is a corporate and registered non-governmental civil society organization founded by eminent Igbo citizens accomplished in various walks of life – intellectual, traditional, political, religious, business and diplomatic (including women and youth leaders) – who work for the survival and advancement of the Igbo race both in Nigeria and the contemporary world.

The motto of ADF is - “The Rebuilding and Development of Igbo Nation and the Rebirth and Advancement of the Spirit of her Culture and Civilization.

The 2014 International Colloquium on the Igbo Question in Nigeria:

Before, During and After Biafra

ADF was established after the 2014 Enugu International Colloquium onThe Igbo Question in Nigeria: Before, During and After Biafra. That historic colloquium was sponsored by over twelve (12) pan-Igbo organizations including Ime-Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The Colloquium was organized as a global platform of Ndigbo in the light of the intensified socio-political crises in the Nigerian Federation and the debate over her future; and in the light of enormous economic, political, cultural and religious challenges facing the Igbo nation especially within the Nigerian Federation. We also deliberated on the situation of Ndigbo within the contemporary world, as we know, no-other nation has more global presence than Ndigbo.

The Colloquium was indeed a major global event that attracted many of the best minds within the Igbo race, some of whom came from the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, South Africa, Ghana, etc. For three days, the well-over two thousand, five hundred (2,500) Igbo sons and daughters deliberated on the persistent century-old predicament of Ndigbo in Nigeria, over which all and sundry in Alaigbo, youths and elders, men and women, at home and in the Diaspora, keep groaning day after day, month after month, year after year.

The participants deliberated over myriad critical issues bedeviling Igbo history, social and political existence, issues of Politics and Governance, Self-determination and Internal Autonomy, Economy, Commerce and Industry, Infrastructure, Education, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Science and Technology, Security, National Character, etc and the way forward.

Igbo Social and Cultural Vision of Life .

In particular, the participants intensely examined ways and means of overcoming the persistent Igbo predicament so that her citizens can live a life of dignity and self-confidence, co-exist and live at peace with their neighbors, capable of protecting their lives as well as their collective and individual interests, apply their God-given talents and endowments for the betterment of themselves and the entire human race, do honor to the spirit of their ancestors and serve their God without let or hindrance.

Wake-up Call for Igbo Intellectuals – Emulating the Jewish and British Examples.

The International Colloquium as an event was indeed a wake up-call for Ndigbo in general. It was singularly a wake-up call for the Igbo intelligentsia, in particular, urging them to rise to help the Igbo nation to overcome those challenges just as their Jewish counter-parts did for their nation when they faced similar historical challenges.

The United Kingdom herself was built through the enormous sacrifice of her intellectuals littered in the various dimensions of human endeavor – statesmen, philosophers, scientists, religious leaders, politicians, literary men, men and women, old and young. The glory of the British Empire that once dominated the world was the creation of these men and women in the various fields of human endeavor.

Thus, the birth of ADF was not fortuitous. ADF is a child of history, born to regenerate a nation that is in the throes of social and religious extinction. This explains why, since its formation, ADF has sought to guide the Igbo nation to seek the most realistic ways and form of peaceful co-existence with her neighbors and other communities in or outside the current crisis-ridden Nigerian Federation, the West African sub-region and the global community at large.

Challenges of Living in a Crises-Ridden Federation

The Federal Republic of Nigeria is not working,and has never worked, as a united country. Its crises-ridden nature right from its formation, owing to its foundation on lies and deceit, has led to the constant demand for its reconstitution, including its break-up, in the manner of the East African Federation from all parts of the federation, at various times in history.

During the various political and constitutional conferences held to determine it political structure and future, Igbo leaders, particularly Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, stood for a more united Federal Republic rather than a loose Federation. He and other Igbo colleagues of his stood against even the fundamental right to self-determination and secession of the various nations brought together by the British.

On a hind-sight now, and when weighed against contemporary political developments in Nigeria, it does appear that the Sarduana of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Obafemi Awolowo were right while Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and his colleagues were merely political idealists. This is however, debatable as a more rigorous interrogation of the overall impact of their positons could prove otherwise. But coming from the realistic viewpoint, it is incumbent on us to address the Nigerian situation the way it is, not the way we would have wished it is. This is the very simple point that the Great Zik and all our earlier Igbo leaders seemed to have missed.

Demand for a Break-up of the Unworkable Nigerian Federation.

Demand for the break-up of the Federation was not of Igbo origin. Prior to independence in 1960 it is a documented fact that the North, under the leadership of Sir Ahmadu Bello, argued against the motion for independence at the federal legislature, instead had called for the breakup of the then colony so the South, if they so wished could be granted their own independence earlier by the British. Between 1960 and 1966 while avoidable crises were raging in the West, there were calls and moves for the creation of an Oduduwa Republic out of Nigeria. The Oodua People’s Congress and many self-determination Yoruba groups have continued to make this call.

During the political efforts made to handle the crises of the January 1966 Coup and its July 1966 counter coup, the Northern delegation again sounded the war-cry of ARABA, meaning secession. It was the British that prevailed on them to remain in Nigeria.

Nigeria as a Faulty Federation,

In all our sincere search for the overcoming of constant embarrassing national disagreements, and the resultant, incessant bloody crises thatcontinues to take a heavy toll on the lives and property of our people in the Federation, we found no other basis of the instability of Nigeria than its faulty foundation. Nigeria is a Federation made of many nations and who were brought together to serve,primarily, the interest of the colonial enterprise. We are all aware thatthe Amalgamationin 1914 ofthe Southern and Northern Protectorates and the Colony of Lagos into what is now called Nigeria was a forced artificial creation targeted at serving the political and economic interests of both Britain and the North from the resources wholly provided by and from the South.

The British colonial authorities sought for a remedy for the inherent instability in the Federation she was forging through various constitutional conferences and eventually through reposing unjustified faith in the Fulani leaders to manage the Federation after Britain should have relinquished direct political and economic control. We know why the British did not trust the Federation in the hands of the Southern leaders, particularly Ndigbo. It was because of their radical opposition to the colonial enterprise.

How the early leaders of Nigeria saw the emergent Federation.

Dr.Nnamdi Azikiwe, the front-line pan-Africanist and leader of what was initially the biggest political party in Nigeria, the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC), strenuously promoted the philosophy of ONE NGERIA and the slogan ONE NATION, ONE DESTINY! urging all in the Federal Republic to “let us unite and forget our differences’. Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and one-time Premier of Northern Nigeria, was far more conscious of the political reality of Nigeria as an artificial assemblage of distinct nationalities. He, therefore, held the view that, in creating one country out of the multi-nationalities of Nigeria, one should not forget the fact that Nigeria is a country of many nations with basic cultural, political, economic and religious differences. However despite this awareness, Sir Ahmadu Bello used all forms of feudal manipulations–force, religion, feudal mode of administration (through the emirate system), to hold together and guard jealously the large territory of Northern Nigeria which for him was some kind of bounty the British had put under the dominance of the Fulani, his people. To this end Ahmadu Bello promoted the slogan ONE NORTH, ONE DESTINY!and urging the other leaders and everybody “in uniting let us remember our differences”. Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, echoed Ahmadu Bello’s views when he said,

“We must recognize our diversity and the peculiar conditions under which the different tribal communities live in this country”.

From what we know today, this view, like that of the Sardauna, ignored and suppressed the differences among the distinct, non-Fulani nationalities in the North under his control, while secretary promoting the particular interests of the Fulani nationality. Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the first Premier of Western Nigeria, in his book, Path to Nigeria’s Freedom asserted that:

"Nigeria is not a nation. It is a mere geographical expression. There are no 'Nigerians' in the same sense as there are 'English', 'Welsh', or 'French'. The word 'Nigerian' is merely a distinctive appellation to distinguish those who live within the boundaries of Nigeria from those who do not. There are various national or ethnical groups in the country. It is a mistake to designate them 'tribes'. Each of them is a nation by itself with many tribes and clans. There are as much differences between them as there are between Germans, English, Russians and Turks, for instance. The fact that they have a common overlord does not destroy this fundamental difference. ("Path to Nigerian Freedom", Faber & Faber, 1947, page 48)

Chief Awolowo went on to name ten such nationalities as recorded in the 1931 census, namely, Hausa, Ibo, Yoruba, Fulani, Kanuri, Ibibio, Munshi or Tiv, Edo, Nupe, and Ijaw while acknowledging that there are several others. Nigeria is today said to comprise over 350 such nationalities.

10 Dialectics of a Multi-Ethnic/Nation State.

In every multi-national Federation there is always a pull between Nationalism and Federalism. The process of establishing colonial administration led to the making of a political hegemony in the multi-national Nigerian Federation in which Ethnic hegemony prevailed.

Ethnic hegemony also prevailed in the various artificial regions created by the colonial administration. Thus, each of the regions created by the colonial administration and formalized after independence, carried within itself contradictions and conflicts and hence the seed of its own destruction.Thus regionalism also carried with itself the artificial character of the political system.

Therefore, the 1966 military intervention in Nigeria was not responsible for the collapse of the 1963 regional system, as some argue, especially to try to intimidate Ndigbo. The 1963 Federal Constitution was already in disarray orchestrated by the said contradictions and conflicts. The military came as an instrument to arrest the political decay, and was briefly hailed as such, until outside forces began to dubiously interpret the intentions of the military revolutionaries.

The Nigerian Military and full blown Fulani Hegemony.

Successive military governments from 1967 to 1999 saw to the emergence of Fulani hegemony. Igbophobia reached its zenith during this period.

12. Ndigbo And The Burden Of History.

The Igbo nation has continued to carry the burden of survival and political relevance since the 1914 Amalgamation by the British which brought together various nationalities which were distinct in their history, language, culture, institutions, religion and values, just as the English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Greek, etc, are in themselves.

We have done extensive research in trying to locate the roots of the lukewarm relationship between Ndigbo and the British and found none other than in colonial history. It is located in

the uncompromising nature of Igbo opposition to British colonial rule with fierce and stiff resistance to colonial penetration of Igboland (1902-8);

the resistance of Igbo women during the Aba Women Resistance movement in 1929; and

the militant nationalistic movement in Nigeria and the entire Africa in which Igbos played leading roles, etc.

The above were, and still remain, the root-causes of British antagonism to Ndigbo in Nigeria.

As a result of this, the British created a Federation within which Ndigbo became politically marginalized and at the same time antagonized with their neighbours. At this point in colonial history in Africa, the British and other European powers were very antagonistic to those who stood on the way against colonial domination. Kwame Nkrumah, Patrice Lumumba, Dr. Azikiwe (an Igbo),to a different extent and their likes were intensely loathed and harassed by the colonial powers. Lumumba himself was consequently killed.

Forging a new era of relationship between the British and Ndigbo.

Yes indeed, these were the realities of the colonial era in world history. Such periods in human history need not become a permanent determinant of international relationship. The Germans fought against other European nations, but such dark moments no longer influence the relationship between Germany and her erstwhile protagonists. The Commonwealth was an attempt to reorder colonial history and forge a new international economic order. One of our brothers, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, was the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth for more than a decade and half. Thus, Ndigbo have been part of the remaking of colonial reality. A good number of Ndigbo are active in various spheres of British society. I was a Fellow of the University of Oxford and one of our great intellectual mentors was Lord Anthony Quinton, one of the most eminent liberal political philosophers in British history. He not only supervised my Ph.D Dissertation on the Political Philosophy of Thomas Hobbes, I also met him again at the University of Oxford when I came there on Commonwealth Fellowship.

One of the memorable experiences I had during the period I was at Oxford was my interaction with members Oxfam in Oxford. We, Ndigbo, remember with great nostalgia and fondness the role of the British Oxfam in saving hundreds of our people - adults and children - during the Biafra war. Therefore, there are a lot of solid bases for the remaking of British-Igbo relationship. Most great Igbo leaders - sons and daughters of our race were brought up under deep intellectual, political and religious influences people of the United Kingdom.

Our eminent Dr. Akanu Ibiam was President of the World Council of Churches, but had to renounce his British title in protest and disappointment over the choice of Britain to prefer the economic path as against the political path in their dealings with the political crises in Nigeria, given, most especially, our common Christianity, which they bequeathed to us.

ADF Calls for a new Era in British-Igbo Relations

Standing today on the British soil, we, in the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) make bold to declare that Ndigbo are desirous for the emergence of a new chapter of friendship and cooperation between us and our erstwhile British colonial ruler.

The foundations for this new chapter in our relationship have been there all the while. These include democratic foundations of our cultures and society, the great spirit of industry, adventure and entrepreneurship, our common Christian religious heritage, (in our own case, thanks to the British missionaries), etc.

14, The Biafra War (1967-70).

The Biafra war of 1967-70 remains a nodal point in the sordid experiences of Ndigbo in Nigeria. In that war, and the massacres that preceded it, Ndigbo lost over three (3) million innocent civilians and soldiers; our territory devastated, millions of children and old people died of malnutrition (kwashiokor), many of those airlifted overseas thanks to the humanity of the morally and spiritually-inspired mankind, are still there. Indeed; some non- Igbos burnt themselves in protest against man’s inhumanity to man. The benefit of our Christian heritage was a major saving grace- thanks to the World Council of Churches, the Oxfam of Oxford and Canada, the Caritas, etc.

One would have thought that after 50 years of the Biafra pogrom the forces in control of Nigeria would relent and allow Ndigbo to be.

No, today under President Buhari, they have gone berserk terrorizing and killing other ethnic nationalities, who are today facing their own music of fire and brimstone and are now searching for a way out of this Golgotha. The movement of total islamization and ethnic cleansing targeted at the entire Federation has become like a great monster supervised by the Fulani controlled security forces.

15, Ndigbo: Victims of Serial Massacre and Genocide in Nigeria.

For the record, several recent test-runs involving bloody attacks on Igbo villages in Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi and other parts of Enugu State, all the States in Eastern Nigeria have been conducted by the Fulani insurgents without any repercussions. What do you think such mindless slaughter of Igbos were meant for? They were not the real thing planned for Igbo annihilation. Let us go down memory lane to examine such massacres of Ndigbo by those who insist that Ndigbo must live in the same country with them: -

In Jos Northern Nigeria,1945, there was massacre of Igbos. There as genocide against Igbos in Kano in 1953. 1966 pogroms- over 60,000 civilians were killed in different parts of Northern Nigeria. May 29th 1967- over 200,000 soldiers and civilians of Igbo origin were killed in different parts of Northern Nigeria. 1967-70 – over 3,100,000 killed during the bloody Biafra war (including the Asaba Genocide, during when over 2000 unarmed men and youth slaughtered and buried in a mass grave. Another riot occurred in Kano 1980. Many Igbos were killed and billions of their property destroyed. There were series of massacre of Igbos in Maiduguri 1982 Jimeta 1984 Gombe 1985 Zaria 1987 Kaduna & Kafanchan 1991 Bauchi & Katsina 1991 Kano 1991 Zangon-Kataf 1992 Funtua 1993 Kano again in 1994 Kaduna 2000 Kaduna 2001 Maiduguri 2001 Jos Maiden Crisis-September 2001 Kaduna 2002 Jos-November 2008 Beheading of Gideon Akaluka in December of 1995 in a Police Station in Kano. Post-April 2011 Presidential Election: 10 youth-corps men & women and numerous citizens murdered because a Christian Southerner was elected President against a Moslem Northerner. Christmas Eve Riot in Jos in 2010 Madalla Christmas day bombing in 2011 Mubi January 6, 2012. Thousands of Igbo killings caused by Boko Haram (which of course has the full backing of the northern elites).

We should also include the more recent cases of -

Nimbo, Enugu Massacre, 2016by Fulani Herdsmen armed with sophisticated weapons. Similar massacre of unarmed civilians in Awgu Enugu in 2016 Another massacre in Abia in 2016 by Fulani Herdsmen. Beheading of a 74-year old Mrs. Bridget Agbahume of Ebonyi State. The killers of Bridget were released on the orders of the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdulahi Umar Ganduje. The killing of the Apo 6 (six Igbo youth) were brutally killed by the police; a case whose disposal and handling reveal much about the federal security agents and their hate or non-value for the Igbo. In late January, 2013, more than 50 dead bodies were seen floating on Ezu River in Anambra State. These bodies were later identified as remains of some missing MASSOB members who were taken away from a meeting venue in Anambra State. In 2016 a university graduate farmer, Ndubuisi Uzoma, was beheaded in his farm at Iddo community along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Abuja by Fulani herdsmen. His headless corpse was found in the pool of his blood on a Sunday by his relations, who went in search of him when he failed to return from the farm. Massacre of unarmed Self-determination agitating IPOB and MASSOB members in Onitsha, Asaba, Nkpor, Oba and Aba by combined Security forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This year, the Arewa (Fulani) youth issued Quit Notice to all Igbos living in the Northern part of Nigeria to leave the Region before October 1, 2017. Global outcry prevented the intended attack and killing of Igbos. This Quit Notice prompted petitions which ADF and some other organizations sent to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the United States of America Congress, requesting for protection. ADF Delegation travelled the United States to deliver this petioj to he US and to the American Congress. What followed next was the invasion of Alaigbo by the Nigerian Army in what it called OPERATION PYTHON DANCE, during when many unarmed youth, members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Movement were tortured and killed in most inhuman conditions. The home of their leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu was sacked by soldiers; up till today nothing has been heard about their leader and his parents.

The Legal case which ADF instituted on this carnage is now in the Federal Appeal Court, having initially been thrown out by the a Federal judge from Kano, who had no qualms in letting us know the Nigerian judicial system is nothing but a Fulani dominated and controlled organ.

In 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo set up The Human Rights Violations Investigation Committee under the Chairmanship of Justice Chukwudifu Oputa. Ohanaeze Ndigbo submitted a Memorandum detailing series of atrocities and deprivations against Ndigbo. That Panel was spurned by the former Military President Ibrahim Babangida and other former Military leaders mainly of Northern origin.

Continuing Igbo Predicament in Nigeria.

Fellow compatriots, Our Predicament is more compounded even today as we speak to you on this occasion..

Reports from home is gory, but we have no choice than to tell you. First, for you to be adequately informed and, secondly, for us all to think out and act on a path of salvation. The need is urgent. The situation is grave. Not just that our people are being killed on a daily basis, we are completely surrounding by armed Fulani. The series of systematic, well-orchestrated massacre of Ndigbo in Nigeria which began after the amalgamation through the forties up to the Nigeria-Biafra war has continued unabated. The Boko Haram insurgency has killed thousands of Umuigbo and have created economic siege on our people by dislocating them from their places of abode. Millions have no choice than to run down to their Southern ancestral homes with barely nothing but pains and anguish to show for their many years up North. Our farmers no longer farm, even going to the farms in groups is taking great risks. Making hunger and poverty the order of the day in our dear Alaigbo. Our women and daughters are raped incessantly by armed Moslem Fulani herdsmen, and some killed in cold blood after the act. Kidnappings and highway robberies are now almost every day experience.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, controlled Fulani herdsmen are mostly alleged to carry out such atrocities. Even when caught, to our knowledge, none has been successfully prosecuted by the authorities so far. These are serial and perennial sordid experiences of Ndigbo in Nigeria. The neo-colonial agenda virtually left the Nigerian Federation under the control of the jihadist Fulani Moslems who wrongly believe that they inherited the entire Nigerian territory as an estate of their forefathers.

The agenda to turn the entire territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria into a Fulani fiefdom is today being pursued with grim determination using the instrumentality of state power. In spite of the federal character clear provisions in our extant laws, over 80% of the instruments of force, legislative, judicial, economic, immigration, customs and other social institutions, including education are controlled by the Fulani nationality.

Ndigbo are denied appointments and key positions in governments ostensibly because they gave Buhari only 5% votes during the last election or, according to Buhari, they are not qualified. He says the Igbo hate him because of his role during the Nigeria/Biafra war and he was prepared to fight them again. We know however, from averments of key northerners over the years that the Islamic jihad agenda to dip the Qur’an in the Atlantic through the East is at the root of all these. A jihad has been declared on non-Moslem Nigerians, especially Ndigbo. May the mayhem witnessed in Rwanda not visit Alaigbo!

All these sordid experiences of Ndigbo have been compounded by the state of economic and social ruin of Alaigbo due to

The refusal to reconstruct or develop the territory after the 1967-70 war;

the punitive economic and political measures that have virtually destroyed the economy of Alaigbo, brought internal disharmony among her various peoples and ruin to such major cities as Onitsha, Aba and Port Harcourt that were once the economic and social pride of West African and the entire African continent;

the flight of Igbo businesses and capital to outside Igbo land, etc.

All these constitute the helplessness of a nation that has been under siege since the beginning of the last century; a nation whose friendly and enterprising citizens are all over the Nigerian Federation helping to develop different parts of Nigeria; a nation whose citizens have been made vulnerable to constant physical massacre, political and social marginalization, manipulation and harassment. How long shall we continue to watch this happen?

17. Agenda of Igbo National Rebirth – Evolving an Igbo National Charter.

The 2014 International Colloquium identified the following fundamental principles and tasks as the Agenda for Igbo national rebirth.

Igbo Renaissance/Restoration, Rebuilding the Igbo hearth. Recapture of Igbo values, culture, language, lore and literature. Defense of her Christian faith Major focus on the Youth, their education, employment and protection. Coexistence, with mutual respect in all interactions between Ndigbo and their neighbours. Any political union of Ndigbo with their neighbours in the present Nigerian Federation has to be a Union of the willing and not as it is presently constituted – forced federation of the conquerors and the seemingly conquered. Imperative of Autonomy in political and other socio-cultural matters to enable Ndigbo develop their domain and at their pace. An era of friendship and cooperation with other countries and a chance to play positive role among the comity of nations.

These principles are to be embodied in a National Charter which ADF and other pan-Igbo organizations are working on. Serious consultations are going on and preliminary work is also on-going towards actualizing the project. All other nationalities in Nigeria have their national charter in place. Some even have their national constitutions and their national anthems in place.

We, in the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) speak for like-minds within the Igbo nation, and those like-minds constitute a very large proportion, indeed, the majority of the Igbo race.

18. The Intensified Agitation for Biafra .

As stated above, by the time, the colloquium was organized in 2014, the frustration in Igboland had reached such a boiling point that some Igbo elders had gone to court to seek the separation of Alaigbo under the aegis of Biafra from the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The case has been on at the Federal High Court Owerri since 2012. Sometime early in the life of the present administration the case was moved to Abuja, probably to frustrate the plaintiffs. Among the Igbo elders who instituted this case are His Majesty, Justice Eze Ozobu, former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers; Dr. Dozie Ikedife, former Commissioner in the East Central State and ex-President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, General Achuzie, an outstanding soldier who fought during the Biafra war, Barr.Debe Ojukwu, son of the late Ikemba Nnewi, Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and others. Several of these eminent Igbo sons are now late.

These elders went further to institute a Customary Government in the name of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). This is the original IPOB. NnamdiKanu was the Director of Radio Biafra set up under the auspices of this struggle. His unjustified arrest and detention raised the renewed agitation for Biafra to a higher and intensified level. His courage, eloquence and strong-will has made him the rallying point for the younger generation who have rallied round the banner of Biafra. So the recent upsurge in the agitation for Biafra is only the rising in crescendo of the struggle for self-determination of Ndigbo because they are rejected in Nigeria. From the above brief account, it can be seen clearly that it is an act of deliberate distortion and diversion to call the renewed agitation for Biafra as an act of the youth.

19. The Call for Restructuring or Re-negotiating the Continued Existence of the Nigeria Federation.

19.1 Restructuring or Opting Out of Nigeria – What are the Issues?

Attempting answers from the pages of History:

In the light of the above, the question of the Way Forward for Ndigbo in Nigeria demands a correct sense of history as well as due appreciation of the uniqueness of the dangers they face in Nigeria today.

19.2 The Way Forward for Ndigbo –

There are two possible choices:

Restructuring that creates a new political Union – or A peaceful dissolution of the Federation so that Ndigbo can build a nation-state of their own!

19.3 Restructuring that Creates a New Political Union

There is a dire need to restructure our country so as to create a new political and socio-economic foundation for the continued co-existence of the various nationalities that make up the Federal Republic of Nigeria.This is the only rational meaning of RESTRUCTURING that can ensure the survival of Ndigbo and at the same time save Nigeria from tragic collapse in view of the prevailing political crises in the country.

More than ever before, most of the regions and nationalities in the Republic want to breathe an air of freedom, to control their political and socio-economic affairs and, where possible, maintain a form of peaceful union or association with their neighbours in the Republic.Let us take a closer look at the two options.

19.4 Choice No. 1: Restructuring,

What does Restructuring mean in the Nigerian context as of today?

After a careful and objective analysis of the persistent political and social crises in Nigeria and the level it has reached today, ADF is of the view that the only viable political union is the one based on certain social, cultural, religious, economic and political principles and values. It is only these that can guarantee the continued co-existence of the various nationalities in Nigeria in any peaceful political union.

These principles include the following: -