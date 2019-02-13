TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

BBC Africa Eye: What happens inside Sudan’s secret detention centres?

Dramatic footage filmed by protesters in Sudan shows masked security agents chasing down protesters, beating them and dragging them away to secret detention centres.

Who are these hit squads? Where are these detention centres? And what happens inside their walls?

BBC Africa Eye has analysed dozens of dramatic videos filmed during the recent uprising, and spoken with witnesses who have survived torture. Some of these protesters tell us about a secret and widely feared holding facility – The Fridge –where the cold is used as an instrument of torture.

