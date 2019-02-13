Nigerian Humanitarian Shortlisted For Prestigious International Award

For two years, Charles has been leading one of Christian Aid’s largest humanitarian responses, providing lifesaving services to over a quarter of a million people in North East Nigeria. At the peak of the crisis in November 2016, Christian Aid Nigeria had just one staff member responding to the crisis serving barely 1,400 people. Under Charles’ leadership, as of April 2018, Christian Aid’s response involved the largest caseload of displaced people in need (380,000), providing food, water and sanitation to people who would otherwise had died or suffered from starvation and disease.

Now in its sixth year, the Bond International Development Awards celebrate the exceptional work undertaken by people like Charles that often goes unrecognised. The Humanitarian Award specifically honors the hidden heroes helping to deliver this demanding work in creative, unusual and exceptional ways. Bond is the leading UK membership body for organisations working in international development. The 470 members range from large organisations such as Oxfam, Save The Children and UNICEF UK, to a wide selection of smaller local charities.

Charles is delighted and humbled by his nomination. He says: “Being nominated for this award is a huge honour. Over the last 4 years, my team's direct support has helped over 350,000 people (IDP's) to live more dignified lives and cope with the suffering caused by the most horrific conflict with Boko Haram in North East Nigeria. As a Nigerian, I am particularly proud to be leading a team of committed humanitarians working to alleviate the suffering of fellow Nigerians.”

Paul Valentin from Christian Aid, says: “The way in which Charles has built a massive humanitarian response in North Eastern Nigeria in a short period of time and given hope to hundreds of thousands of displaced people, deserves recognition to inspire other humanitarian leaders to take timely calculated risks, placing need above religious or security concerns.”

Charles is joined by five other deserving finalists in this category, with the overall winner announced at a prestigious ceremony on March 18 in London.

Mike Wright, Director of Communications at Bond, says: “Each year we are delighted and humbled by the nominations we receive in this category. It is a great reflection of the hard work that goes on, often behind the scenes, by so many dedicated and innovative people like Charles. It is a genuine pleasure to be honoring such a diverse range of humanitarians and shining a light on these inspirational individuals and the incredible work they are doing.”

Full details on all finalists can be found here: https://www.bond.org.uk/humanitarian-award