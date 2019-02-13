TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

9 hours ago | General News

CCT Orders Police And DSS To Arrest CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen

By The Nigerian Voice

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has issued a bench warrant for the inspector General of police (IGP) to arrest and present Justice Walter Onnoghen on Friday.

The Federal Government had asked the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja, to issue a bench warrant for the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to be arrested.

The application followed Justice Onnoghen’s failure to appear before the tribunal to enter his plea to the six-count charge pending against him.

Justice Onnoghen who was accused of failing to declare his assets as prescribed by the law, as well as operated foreign bank accounts in contravention of the code of conduct for public officials, had on three previous dates, refused to appear before the CCT for arraignment.


DESTINY SENIOR AGE, IN ALL FOCUS ON THE FUTURE AND NOT WHAT SEEMS TO HARD AT THE MOMENT.
By: UGOCHUKWU FAVOUR-MAY

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists