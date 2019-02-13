CCT Orders Police And DSS To Arrest CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has issued a bench warrant for the inspector General of police (IGP) to arrest and present Justice Walter Onnoghen on Friday.

The Federal Government had asked the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja, to issue a bench warrant for the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to be arrested.

The application followed Justice Onnoghen’s failure to appear before the tribunal to enter his plea to the six-count charge pending against him.

Justice Onnoghen who was accused of failing to declare his assets as prescribed by the law, as well as operated foreign bank accounts in contravention of the code of conduct for public officials, had on three previous dates, refused to appear before the CCT for arraignment.