Nigerian Army Approves New Postings And Appointments Of Senior Officers

The Nigerian Army yesterday Sunday 10th February 2019, released the postings and appointments of some of its senior officers.

Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, the Acting Director Army Public Relations in a statement Monday said those affected by this include, Brigadier General NJ Okah who has been posted from Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies (NAITES) to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics and appointed. Acting Director of Engineering Services, Brigadier General MA Masanawa was moved from Army Headquarters, Department of Army Policy and Plans to ACADA and appointed Commander,.

While Brigadier General HT Wesley posted from Headquarters, Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps to Army Headquarters, Department of Army Logistics has been appointed Director Clothiing and Store. Brigadier General HG Tafida of the Nigerian Army Central Workshop Rigachukwu posted to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics and appointed Director Engineering and Maintenance.

Brigadier General BA Ilori has been posted to Army Headquarters Department of Army Policy and Plans and appointed Deputy Director Equipment Procurement . Brigadier General AA Adereti,posted to National Defence College and appointed Directing Staff .

While Colonel O Nwachukwu from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole has been posted to Defence Headquarters and appointed Acting Director Defence Information. .

Similarly, Colonel S Musa has been posted to Directorate of Army Public Relations and appointed Acting Director Army Public Relations Nigerian Army .

While Colonel AA Yusuf has been appointed Deputy Director Public Relations 82 Division Nigerian Army.Colonel AD Isa is posted to Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole and appointed Deputy Director Army Public Relations while the new Acting Corps Commander Nigerian Army Medical Corps is Colonel S Adama.

Others affected by the new development include, Colonel OG Olaniyi who was posted from Nigerian Army School of Music to Nigerian Army Band Corps and appointed Acting Director Army Band,Colonel EI Okoro and Colonel I P Bindul are posted to Army War College Nigeria as Directing Staff amongst others.