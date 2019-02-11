Clinton, Commonwealth Secretary to witness peace accord signing by Atiku and Buhari

Former United States President Bill William Clinton will witness and present a keynote address Wednesday at the 2nd peace signing accord by the National Peace Committee.

The event will be held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, according to a statement by the National Peace Committee on Sunday.

The NPC “Mindful of the importance of peaceful elections and non-violent transfer of power has engaged various stakeholders in preparation for the 2019 General Elections.

Commonwealth Boss, Patricia Scotland

“To this end, it is pleased to announce that it has invited Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the United States of America and Baroness Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, to visit Nigeria from 12 to 13 February 2019 ahead of the Nigerian presidential elections,” the statement said.

”Both President Clinton and Baroness Scotland will deliver goodwill messages at the signing ceremony of the “National Peace Accord”, which will hold at Abuja International Conference Centre on 13 February. President Clinton would also hold meetings with President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar. As we move into Nigeria’s national elections, the threat of unrest has to be taken seriously.

Former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, organized the 2nd signing of the National Peace Accord.