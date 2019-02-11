Baseless Accusations Targeted Against The Person Of The Coas Lt Gen Ty Buratai

The Nigerian Army (NA) notes with dismay the unsubstantiated publication by dailypost.ng on 10 Feb 19.

The publication carried allegations by one Timi Frank, that a purported nocturnal meeting took place between the President, Commander -in- Chief of the Armed Forces and the COAS as well as some members of INEC and the President’s cabinet, to rig the forthcoming presidential elections.

Whilst such an absurdity can be imagined to come from a known disgruntled person like Timi Frank, who has severally tried to malign the person of the COAS, the subsequent lackluster move by Daily Post to publish such unfounded allegation without investigation tells a lot about the reputation of the tabloid.

Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, the Acting Director Army Public Relations in a statement issued Sunday said that the deluded Timi Frank who claimed “he had incontrovertible evidence provided by sources in the know about the alleged nocturnal meeting” however could not substantiate his accusations with any reasonable facts besides his concocted hogwash.

For the record, as well as for the education of the likes of Mr Timi Frank, the President, C-in-C is at liberty to hold a meeting with his Service Chiefs at whatever time most suitable, which was not even the case here, as nothing of such happened.

To this end, the NA would like to categorically warn mischief makers to steer clear of joining issues with the Institution or its leadership in matters that are purely political.

The NA is an apolitical institution and would continue to remain so while carrying out her constitutional responsibilities.

Suffice to add that the NA has reported the said Mr Timi Frank to the NPF for his immediate arrest and prosecution for fake news and related offences against the leadership of the Army.

Finally, the NA also wishes to advise media houses to be fair and professional in their reportage, to avoid being tools in the hands of miscreants.