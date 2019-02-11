Alleged Lagos Uber driver Killers Arrested, car recovered by Police

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspected robbers who allegedly killed an Uber driver and stole his car.

The Lagos Police spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, said that the suspects were arrested in Aboki Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

According to a statement by Oti, the suspects were arrested while removing the parts of the stolen Hyundai Elantra car with Reg. No. EPE 676 EC for sale to a scrap metal dealer.

He said the arrest was carried out following a directive from the new Lagos police boss, CP Zubairu Mu’azu, that the RRS Commander, ACP Olatunji Disu, should fish out the culprits.

Oti said investigations by the police revealed that an ex–convict and bus conductor, in company of three others now at large, had conspired to hijack an Uber car and sell it off.

”On the said day, the quartet at around 11 p.m. waved down the deceased, Sunday Obasi, in Lekki. They told him they were going to Ikate and he charged them N1,000.

”Before getting to their destination, the suspects told the driver that they wanted to ease themselves. It was at this point they descended on the driver.

”They killed him and pushed him off the car into the road before driving the car to Beach Road, Lekki, where they hid it for two days while looking for buyer and swapped the number plate of the car with a Volkswagen Passat car (FKJ 708 CA) close by,” he said.

Oti stated that investigations were continuing on the case, stressing that the command would leave no stone unturned towards ensuring that the fleeing suspects are made to face justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recovered vandalised Uber car was currently parked at the RRS headquarters, Alausa, while the late driver’s corpse was deposited at a public mortuary.