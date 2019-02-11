Why we Chose Atiku - Northern stakeholders Explain

The Northern Stakeholders Forum, NSF, has said that they dumped President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and opted for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because the former had disappointed Nigerians.

The Director, Action and Mobilisation of the group, Aminu Adam gave the reason at a zonal town hall meeting at Mambayya House in Kano.

Adam said the NSF supported Buhari in 2015 when there was so much yearning and agitation for credible leader who would move northern Nigeria forward.

According to him, they were among the youths, who orchestrated a protest in United States of America, when they suspected rigging by PDP in 2015 elections.

NSF claimed that when Buhari came to power, they realised that he had failed to fulfill his campaign promises, especially in the area of fighting corruption, economy and security.

He said, “In 2015, we fully supported Buhari because we believed he was the only person to move northern Nigeria forward. This is because we see that north is lagging behind in terms of development.

“Ironically, when Buhari came to power, we realised that he even prefers south to the north that gave him unprecedented votes.

“Buhari has failed to fulfil his campaign promises, especially in the areas of economy, corruption and security.

“Look at how killings are becoming the order of the day. People of Zamfara have turned to refugees as a result of incessant killings. Likewise Katsina, Kaduna, Taraba, Benue states and other places.

“That is why we have now decided to try Atiku Abubakar because we believe in his integrity and compassion for the masses. We also believe in his ability to perform better than Buhari.”