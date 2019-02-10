BUA rewards Customers with over 20 cars, cash gifts

… As Abdul Samad Rabiu promises continued commitment to excellence

LAGOS –BUA Group, Nigeria’s leading foods and infrastructure conglomerate has rewarded its customers and distributors with 25 cars worth over N500million and cash gifts in appreciation of their support and loyalty to the growth of the company. The event tagged “CELEBRATING EXCELLENCE: 30 Years of Unlocking Opportunities - THE BUA GALA & AWARDS” was well attended by captains of industries and banks, staff, friends and family.

In his remark, the Executive Chairman/CEO, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu expressed gratitude to the customers for believing in the vision and mission to build a world class company and assured that with their continued partnership, “the future is ours for the taking”.

Abdul Samad who recalled BUA’s yesteryears as a trading company importing various commodities into Nigeria said the achievements of the company was made possible with support and loyalty of customers, partners, employees, family and friends. According to Abdul Samad, “This is a celebration of YOU - our valued customers, partners, employees, family and friends whose support and loyalty has helped us grow the BUA brand from its days as a trading company to one of Nigeria's largest manufacturing concerns. We could not have done this without you.

“I recall when we started as a small trading outfit, importing various commodities into Nigeria, to when we set up our edible oils processing plant to add a little bit of value. From then on, we went into Flour Milling, Sugar Refining, Pasta Production and Cement Bagging with our BUA Cement1 Floating Terminal - an innovative solution at that time.

“Not satisfied with that and with a hunger to do even more in terms of Production across the value chain, we ventured into ports operations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Sugar Plantations with over 70,000ha in Lafiaji and Bassa in Kwara and Kogi States, and Cement Manufacturing with our plants in OBU and Sokoto. These two cement plants have a combined capacity of over 8million tonnes making us the second largest producers by volume in Nigeria as of now – thanks to your effort in pushing our products, and our attention to quality.

“It may interest you to know that indeed, one of our subsidiaries, Sokoto Cement (CCNN Plc) which is a listed entity, is now the eighth largest company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of over N300billion.

Abdul Samad Rabiu continued: “Our social pact with communities where we are operating and the country as a whole has also been strong. We have embarked on various social intervention and impact activities across healthcare, education, water and sanitation to sports, poverty eradication, and environmental sustainability, amongst others. We have firmly put a human face to our business.

“I say it with the utmost sense of humility that your partnership with us has carried us up to this point. You have journeyed with us and we will need more of your support so we can do even more. To our dear staff – some of whom have been with BUA from the very beginning, I say a big thank you, for keeping the flag of excellence flying.

“We are forever grateful for the years of little beginnings. You believed in our vision and mission to build a world class company, as we have done today. I believe that with our continued partnership, the future is ours for the taking”. Abdul Samad added.