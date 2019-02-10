Again, APC Chieftain, SDP Guber Candidate defect to PDP in Ebonyi.

The Ebonyi state branch of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the weekend recorded defection of hundreds of supporters of Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Dr. Ogbonnya Onu at his Ohaozara local government area, also the home of the incumbent governor David Umahi who is contesting for a second term.

Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology comes from the same Uburu village with Umahi. The APC members who defected were led by Chief Okorie Onu, kinsman of the Science and Technology Minister, Onu.

The event was at Uburu in Ohaozara local government council of the state on the occasion grand finale of campaign rallies of the Divine Mandate Organization of the PDP candidates for the 2019 general elections in Ebonyi state which took the team through the 13 substantive local government areas of the state.

The defectors explained that they had to join Umahi, their immediate kinsman contesting for the governorship to ensure that he continues the development of the state, their own community, more so for the fact that he has gained the support of the other two political blocs in the state.

Onu explained that Umahi cannot stay in office as governor for more than four years as against the APC governorship candidate, Senator Sonni Ogbuorji who could likely seek for another tenure(8years) , which could truncate the existing political arrangement of power rotation among the power blocs in the state.

Brother to the former Minister of Health, Professor Onyebuchi Chukwu, who lost to Umahi in 2015 , Chief Austin Chukwu of the Labour Party (LP), governorship aspirant of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Austin Nweze were among the chieftains that defected to the PDP at the event.

Governor Umahi who was visibly elated by the mammoth crowd that graced the occasion urged people of the state to ensure that they arrive the polling booths on time, cast their votes and remain vigilant, notedbthat they should vote for all PDP candidates.

Umahi cautioned them to be mindful of the antics of their opponents to provoke them to violent reactions. Nonetheless, National President of Akubaraoha Youth Assembly, Chief Mark Onu warned that all those involved in the elections should conduct the exercise in manners that would ensur free and fair elections as the youths would not close their eyes to any form of rigging.