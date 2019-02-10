{Photos} INEC Office In Plateau LG Goes Up In Flames - Election Materials Destroyed

Just 6 Days to 2019 general election, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State has been gutted by fire.

INEC Voter Education and Publicity Officer in the state, Osaretim Imaehorobo, confirmed this in a statement sent to Channels Television on Sunday.

“A drunken security man was said to have caused the fire outbreak,” the statement read in part.

During the incident which occurred on Saturday night, the office was completely burnt down with all its content comprising ballot boxes among others.

Other items destroyed by the inferno are generators filled with fuel, cubicles, newly printed electronic and manual Voters Register.

The fire also destroyed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) yet to be collected by residents and other materials yet to be identified.

The statement revealed that a management team led by the Administrative Secretary, Gbadamasi Rasheed, has been sent to the office to assess the level of damage.

The incident has caused a setback in the preparation for the general elections in the local government.