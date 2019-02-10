Group Condemns Destruction Of Over 20 Vehicles, Assaults On Apc Supporters In Southern Borno Rally

A Group under the aegis of Southern Borno Peace Initiatives for Development and Good Governance (SBPIDGG) yesterday condemned the recent destruction of over 20 campaign vehicles mostly belonging to All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Hawul, the home of the Deputy Governor Hon. Usman Mamman Durkwa.

The destructions took place last week during the campaign tour for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC's) Presidential, gubernatorial and other Candidates which was led by the Governor, Kashim Shettima.

The Group which is apolitical, alleged that, more than 100 thugs (Yan Kalari) from Gombe state were hired by some factions of the ruling APC who stormed Hawul as advanced party and caused havoc, leaving many people with various degrees of fractured and traumatic injuries.

Coordinator of SBPIDGG, Mallam Mohammed Aliyu Azare who addressed Journalists over the incident, said, the armed thugs who invaded Hawul as advanced party, ahead of the governor's convoy initially frightened many people who thought they were Boko Haram sect, only to discover that they were hired thugs from Gombe state.

Azare called on the leader of the ruling APC in the state, governor Kashim Shettima, who incidentally was the one that led the campaign tour to 'immediately set up a committee of inquiry' look into the matter, and deal with those who are found wanting, so as to prevent future occurrence, especially now that the general elections are fast approaching.

He regretted that the incident which was an in-house treatment was very shocking and condemnable at this moment where peace is needed by all concerned, considering the fact that all political parties have signed a peace accord for the forthcoming general elections.

Azare revealed that his group (SBPIDGG) and Hawul people in general who are lovers of peace and development, deem it necessary to address the Press on the recent happenings within the rank and files of the ruling APC that is now being factionalized by some selfish politicians.

His words: "We members of SBPIDGG are politically inclined with the ruling APC under the leadership of governor Kashim Shettima. We called you gentlemen of the press to intimate you on the recent attacks by thugs during the campaign tour of his Excellency, Governor Kashim Shettima and his entourage to peace-loving people of Hawul Local Government Area, which left several people with fractured and traumatic injuries, in addition to the destruction of over 20 campaign vehicles mostly belonging to APC supporters in Hawul.

"It would be recalled that Hawul LGA is the home of the serving Deputy Governor and his brother Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa who contested in the APC controversial indirect primaries that produced Professor Zulum as Gubernatorial Candidate, in which the Governor had promised his Deputy to become the running mate to whoever emerged the flag bearer of the party. unfortunately, the Governor did not fulfill his promise, he rather chose Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur, a situation that created serious factions between supporters of the Deputy governor and that of his boss.

"Although, the outcome of the indirect primaries that produced Zulum is still being challenged at the federal high court, we therefore call on supporters of both parties to eschew their differences for the interest of the forthcoming general elections across the state.

" As one good turn deserves another, the humiliation done to Durkwa who pitched tent with the Governor at the expense of his brother, Alhaji Idris Durkwa and later abandoning him was unbecoming". Azare stated.

The group still called on the Governor who is the leader of the party in the state to reconsider the position of the running mate to Professor Zulum, bearing in mind, Durkwa's absolute loyalty to the ruling party and government as a whole.

The group therefore called on the governor and the leadership of the party to tender apology to the people of Hawul who are peace loving and supporters of government policies and programmes.