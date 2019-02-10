Abdulsamad Rabiu’ s BUA Celebrates 30th Anniversary … Appreciates Patrons With 25 Brand New Cars.

Since the beginning of the New Year, it has been non-stop celebration in the offices of BUA Group, the wholly indigenous conglomerate owned by billionaire businessman. Abdulsamad Rabiu. This year, BUA Group turns 30. While he is not given to outlandish celebrations, Samad knows the intricacies of throwing a ball that would remain on the lips of guests for a long time, which was what he did last Thursday. That day, staff, guests, associates and the different publics of BUA were feted at an elaborate dinner, gala and awards ceremony tagged ‘A Night of Excellence: 30 Years of Unlocking Opportunities at the Banquet Hall of the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Everything that makes a party grand was in abundance – the entertainment and hospitality was second to none. There were also plenty cheers to the staff and distributors of the company that went home with different categories of prizes. The hardworking billionaire businessman dazzled patrons of his business concerns with automobiles worth all of N500 million. The automobiles numbering 25 – four brand new Mitsubishi Pajero SUV and 21 Honda Accord 2019 edition – among other items were doled out in appreciation of worthy customers by BUA Group.

Over the years, the company has evolved into an octopoidal conglomerate with interests in a wide range of sectors including oil and gas and shipping. As a further testament of his business acumen, Samad recently completed a $1billion dollar ultra modern BUA Cement Plant at Okpella, Edo State. At the inauguration ceremony of the three million metric tonnes per annum capacity plant,the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo said, “The construction of this plant is of course a big boost to the Nigerian economy.

It will provide thousands of direct and indirect jobs both for skilled and unskilled workers from the commencement of the construction of the plant to the smooth running of the operations process.” According to the VP, if the level of production is obtained, it would boost Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in cement and her export capacity. “I am happy to note that for the construction of power production facility for this plant, the BUA group has used the most modern and efficient gas turbine which combines low and economically value cost with a very high degree of reliability.”

Frequently likened to a champ and sometimes, a business genius, Abdulsamad, a citizen of humanity and patriot whose commitment to national and economic stability is beyond doubt naturally depicts the image of a modern day titan of industry. Having recorded a series of remarkable firsts in the highly competitive world of local and international commerce, there are more worlds for him to conquer. And Nigeria and Africa are the better for it. Indeed, he has created a legendary brand in BUA, which is a blessing. Rather than submit to the rigours and pressures of commerce, he towers in excellence thus creating a powerhouse that Nigeria nay Africa is proud of.

Source: The Capital