'No APC candidates, no elections in Zamfara', Gov Yari Declares

Zamfara State governor, Abdul'Aziz Yari Abubakar, has vowed that if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not include the names of Zamfara APC candidates, there would be no elections in the state.

Yari made the vow during APC campaign rally in Talata Mafara town in Talata Mafara Local Government Area in continuation of his state-wide campaign tour for the February 16 and March 2 general elections in the state.

“There is no way elections will be conducted in Zamfara State without APC candidates despite Zamfara High Court verdict which confirmed that APC conducted primaries in the state,” he warned.

• Saturday Sun