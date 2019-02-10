Shi'ites denies plan to sabotage election, outlines its position

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi'ites, has denied plans to sabotage the forthcoming general elections in the country.

It also denied endorsing any presidential candidate.

Speaking at the one-year anniversary of the death of their leader in Sokoto State, Kassim Umar, one of IMN's national leaders Dr. Abdullahi Zango insisted that the IMN was not planning to disrupt the polls as being speculated.

According to him, the rumour was orchestrated by desperate politicians who want to get into elective position by all means.

“They said we are planning to attack prisons where our members are being detained during the election period which is not true.

“We have no such plan. We never did it in the past and we will not do it now because we are known to be very peaceful,” he said.

Zango said the movement, under the leadership of Sheikh Ibrahim El-zekzeky, had no preferred candidate in the elections despite the fact that some of them would go out and vote during the election.

•Credit: Daily Trust