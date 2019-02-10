Sheath Your Swords, APC Presidential Campaign Council Tells Faction

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Campaign Council in Delta state, Chief Dr Cairo Ojougboh, had called on all agrieved members of the party to sheath their swords and work for the victory of the party in the forthcoming elections.

Ojougboh, opined that APC in the state has gone through a lot, saying the party's continued existence is only because of God's love.

“Everybody in Delta is committed to the reelection of the President. Once we get it right every other thing will follow. We must be mindful of our actions and activities so that we don’t lose any office to PDP. Everything you do must be for APC, the party is paramount. If we lose the governorship to any party, all of us here are in a lot of trouble for another four years”, he warned.

Dr Ojougboh, gave the warning Saturday during the inauguration of 4, 000 canvassers and commissioning of branded vehicles for door-to-door campaign for Buhari/Osinbajo 2019.

The event which was put together by the mainstream of Delta APC led by a factional chairman, Chief Cyril Ogodo and headed by leader of the party in state, Olorogun O'tega Emerhor at Grand Hotel, Asaba.

Chief Ojougboh, charged them to work for the party.

Hear him: “not for the candidates but the party. We must live and fellowship together. After they have won, we will sort out our differences. No matter your grievances, pocket it and deliver all the candidates”, he stated.

The event was in collaboration with the Presidential Support Committee (PSC), GOGAN and Buhari Youth Organization (BYO), with the 4, 000 canvassers charged to convert 100 persons each from their wards thereby producing 400, 000 others for Buhari.

Speaking at the conference for the inauguration and commissioning of the 4, 000 canvassers for Buhari/Osinbajo 2019, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Political, to the president, Gideon Samany, charged the 4, 000 canvassers to move from door-to-door to preach the Buhari/Osinbajo gospel.

He revealed that President Buhari, has been able to reduce the activities of Boko Haram in the north compared to its devastating nature during the previous administration, saying that the reverse is the case today even as he accused them of looting the treasury, “Many of the past leaders in the past administration looted our treasury, Buhari will go after them. Buhari inherited empty treasury”, promising that the canvassers would be highly rewarded.

Also speaking Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Peterside Dakuku, vowed that if it would cost them resources and sleepless nights, Buhari, would be reelected, assuring that the sacrifices of time and energy of the canvassers and other APC stalwarts would not be in vain.

“President Buhari will have 400, 000 votes from Delta, what I am seeing here today is action. People say they support the president in Delta that is true. People say they are supporting the reelection of Buhari, that is mere words but today we are seeing action, promising that he would replicate the gesture in Rivers State to ensure Buhari wins in the state.

Wife of the Minister of Agriculture, Mrs Suzan Logbobiri, informed the mammoth crowd that the party was gathered to launch the 4, 000 canvassers who would in turn go from door-to-door to canvass votes for Buhari, noting that the party need the commitment of the canvassers and for them to go home and sit down.

She said Buhari’s policy on rice has yielded positive results in the production of local rice, “President Buhari has done so much. He has fought corruption. I have not seen any president that has fought corruption with such vigour”.

The conference chairman and factional leader of the party in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, said: “This is the day that Delta state can count on that we stood on for Mr. President, we cannot be silent or quiet”, alleging that in 2015 the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), wrote results, “We cannot allow that to repeat itself”.

He charged every coordinator to gathered together their canvassers in the next six days and take the message of Buhari’s reelection to everywhere across the state, “Buhari need a minimum of 400, 000 votes from the 4, 000 canvassers. We don’t care what other people are doing, if they like let them sit at home but we must go and work”, stressing that the party has taken it as a must do.

“We will provide you with materials including anything it will take you to canvass. Not only that if you look outside, there are vehicles to support the door-to-door campaign, he assured the 4, 000 canvassers just as he stated that the state belongs to Buhari, “We promised the president that he will win this state, your work will not be in vain, he added.

Chairman of the APC faction, Chief Cyril Ogodo, in his remarks, hinted that what was been witnessed today would be replicated in other parts of the country, saying that President Buhari has come to stay, “don’t be tired, this is just the beginning”, he vowed.