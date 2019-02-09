[Photos] Peter Obi Escapes Unhurt After Deadly Clash Between APC And PDP Members In Abuja

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi escaped death today after supporters of the PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC clashed today at Dei-Dei, Abuja.

PoliticsNGR gathered from an Eyewitness report, that the clash occurred after some APC supporters blocked the convoy of Obi and the PDP shortly after he finished speaking to some traders.

According to Blossom Martins;

“This is the Aftermath of PDP n APC clash at Dei-dei (international building materials market Abuja) today…..

Peter obi came to the market to continue with the Atiku/Obi campaign this afternoon, after his campaign rounds, on his way going back, an APC candidate was passing with his convey they blocked peter and his protocol and started fighting them……

The apc guys try to attack Peter obi then igbo boys came over and destroyed their cars.”