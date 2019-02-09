Crescent Varsity Proprietor Congratulates Vc On 100% Accreditation Feat

The Founder and Proprietor, Crescent University, Abeokuta, His Excellency Judge Bola Ajibola has felicitated with the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila over the 100% success in the National Universities' Commission's accreditation of the institutions programmes.

Expressing his delight, Ajibola said he was particularly happy because none of the programmes accredited got less 80% in the final analysis while Mass Communication and Microbiology scored 93.5% and 91.8% respectively.

The institution witnessed the last batches of its programme accreditation in June and November 2018.

In a memo by the vice chancellor to deans, directors and heads of departments dated 21st January, 2019 tagged “Re: Crescent University NUC Accreditation Results”, Prof. Gbajabiamila penned that “I am pleased to report that NUC Board met and ratified the results of accreditation exercises carried out in October 2018. Crescent University programmes were scored as follows:

Degree Programme Accreditation Result

Computer Science FULL

Microbiology FULL

Biochemistry FULL

Islamic Studies FULL

This is unprecedented and we are indeed very grateful for your considerable supports”.

Prof. Gbajabiamila expressed his appreciation to all members of staff for meeting up with all tight deadlines and noted that their contributions in securing full accreditation for the programmes for a period of five years were worthy.

In his post-accreditation interaction with professors, deans , heads of departments and other stakeholders, Prof. Gbajabiamila charged all and sundry not to rest on their oars “to sustain this glory.”

A report made available to the office of the vice chancellor by the Directorate of Accreditation of National Universities Commission (NUC) tagged “Report of Accreditation of Academic Programmes, Summary of Panel's Report” reveal the following scores by departments:

Department Score

Mass Communication 93.5%

Microbiology 91.8%

Accounting 85.8%

Architecture 85.2%

Economics 85.2%

Biochemistry 83.0%

Computer Science 82.9%

Islamic Studies 81.0%

In a related development, the Proprietor, Judge Ajibola has also congratulated the Head, Department of Mass Communication, Dr Kola Adesina for his back to back over 90% score in the accreditation exercises, stressing that “when you score 90 or above in any examination, if you are not the best, you are certainly one of the best”.

Judge Ajibola further said that “no wonder, the department of mass communication which is a flagship programme in our university has now produced two alumni working with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)”

Meanwhile, a Crescent University Governing Council Member, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, in her congratulatory mail to the vice chancellor, has also expressed her delight with the accreditation feats. She noted that “I am happy for you and the Crescent University family and proud of this attainment of full accreditation of all courses of the university. May Allah continue to endow your team with more laurels".