47 minutes ago

Amechi And Abike Dabiri In Superiority Contest At APC Rally (Video)

By The Nigerian Voice

The Minister of Transportation and Campaign DG, Amaechi and Buhari’s aide, Abike Dabiri clashed at APC Presidential Campaign Rally yesterday in Adamawa.

Amaechi was seen in the video struggling the microphone with Abike Dabiri at the campaign ground. Dele Momodu shared the disgraceful video and captioned it: “Amaechi and Abike: Where’s our adorable First Lady… We’ve missed you and this is your State…”


Amaechi and Abike: Where's our adorable First Lady... We've missed you and this is your State... pic.twitter.com/XObGcQfngF — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) February 7, 2019


