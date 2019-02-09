Irona: We Shall Chase Criminals Away From Govt. …As Anwuka’s Kinsmen Back Ihedioha

…As Anwuka’s Kinsmen Back Ihedioha

Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party-PDP in Imo State and former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona says the party shall chase criminals out of public offices if voted into power in the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State.

Irona stated this while receiving youth of Egbuoma community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State under the aegis of Ubokwu Youth Solidarity Forum, who paid him a solidarity visit in his Oguta residence, weekend.

He blamed the political class in Egbuoma community for the absence of government presence in the area, promising to right the wrongs. He identified youth empowerment and commercial agriculture as central to their blueprint for development.

He however mentioned some of the developmental projects he attracted to Egbuoma community while serving as House of Assembly member, Local Government Chairman and federal lawmaker to include: Electricity, Water, Political appointments, Health Center, among others. He challenged the community to mention any public office holder from the community that has done as much as he did for the community.

“I have done so much for Egbuoma community. I just counted some of them. I challenge you to prove me wrong. I also challenge you to mention one political office holder from Egbuoma that has done more than what I have done for your community. The Minister of States for Education, Professor Anthony Anwukah is your son-from Egbuoma. He is a former Secretary to Imo State Government, yet you have no roads in your community. Tell me what he has done for your people, both as Minister and as SSG.”

“I am in politics to develop and not to oppress. I will do far more than I have already done, if you support the Ihedioha/Irona governorship project in Imo State and we win. You have no future in the All Progressives Congress or Action Alliance. Senator Hope Uzodimma has been our Senator for nearly eight (8) years now. Let him mention one thing he has done in Egbuoma. Let him also mention one thing he has done in Oguta Local Government Area at large in eight years as Senator. I have been in government since 1995. If I had any criminal record, they would have come after me by now. There is no 419person following us in the PDP and we will chase all criminals away when we get to power. Ensure you ask relevant questions and vote for people you will be proud of. Never again will they oppress us.”

Earlier in his address, Spokesman of the delegation, Orisha Nduba, pledged their support to the Ihedioha/Irona ticket. He informed Hon. Irona of the resolve of the entire youth of the community to work for the success of the PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

Adding his voice, President of the group and leader of the delegation, Mr. Nwabueze Mgbadiga appealed to Hon. Irona to come to the aid of the community by assisting in the grading of some of the roads, which, according to him are in very deplorable state.

Similarly, the leadership of the Oguta Local Government Motorcyclists Association has notified Hon. Irona on the resolve of all Motorcyclists in the Local Government Area to work for the success of the PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

Leading a 30-man delegation of Chairmen of the various units and members of the Local Government Executives of the association to the Oguta residence of the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in Imo State, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona, Chairman of the Association, Ogbonna Ifesinachi described the PDP as the only hope of Imo people in 2019.

“We are here to show solidarity with you and to deliver the message of the members of the Motorcyclists Union in Oguta Local Government Area. The message is simple- We have decided to support and work with you. Of all the governorship candidates in the state, it is only the PDP that has credible candidates as Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates. We know you. We have tested you and we are sure that you will always deliver. With you as Deputy Governor, government is closer to us and our needs shall be attended to. You are our hope and we are solidly behind you.”

In his response, the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona lamented over what he described as the criminal neglect of the masses and poor governance in the state, promising not to disappoint the people when voted into office.

Dr. Walter Duru is Adviser, Communications and Strategy to Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona