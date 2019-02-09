Encomiums have continued to pour in as top Nigeria celebrity, Deji Bakare (Mr Nigeria) 2011—2014 celeberates birthday.

Models and fans of top celebrity, Deji Bakare, have come together to celebrate the former Mr Nigeria on the occasion of his birthday. Fans all over the world took advantage of the august occasion to pour congratulatory messages and wishes to the renowned model celebrity cum fashion entrepreneur to demonstrate their support and respect for his brand.

Deji Bakare who having relocated to Canada a few years back recently made a return to Nigeria to establish his modeling and entertainment companies where hidden talents are discovered and nurtured to limelight. The former Mr Nigeria is also the president of the Nigerian Models Association (NMA), a regulatory body for all modeling activities in Nigeria.

Fans took to his verified social media accounts to shower praises and encomium to his person, wishing him blissful years ahead. A fan wrote on his timeline, "you're a rare gem, a leader per excellence. Thank you for giving back to the society. God bless you Sir."

In a brief chat with our correspondent in Lagos, his manager and public relations officer, Mr Wale Akanbi described the model icon as an astute leader and a passionate public servant who derives pleasure in serving others, saying; "He's been verified on all grounds and I've come to appreciate his person and character and revere him with great awe of affection."

He added, "Deji Bakare is a good friend of the people, a trusted team leader with exceptional qualities second to non."

Our correspondent gathered that friends and associates of the model celebrity organized a private birthday bash in celebration of the occasion of his birthday at a private undisclosed location in Lagos.

—(Olawale Odeyemi, writes from the University of Lagos, Akoka).