PDP Raises Alarm Buhari And APC Have Denied Us Access To Use Abuja Venue For Rally:

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, of denying the party access to the venue of their mega rally, scheduled today, after paying for the venue.

Former vice-President Atiku Abubakar In a statement disclosed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, and Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party averred that it stood down its presidential mega rally in spite of the fact that it had made payments to the authorities and obtained official approval to host the mega rally at the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja.

In view of that, PDP, advised Nigerians to document this action meted against them by the Buhari Presidency and the APC.