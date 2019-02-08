Rivers APC Supreme Court Rulling: Tonye Cole Speaks

The factional All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has reacted to Friday’s Supreme Court’s judgement nullifying the party’s primaries in the state.

Cole said he remained hopeful of victory at the apex court as judgement on the substantive suit is slated for Monday.

Spokesman of the Tonye Cole/Giadom Campaign Organization, Ogbonna Nwuke in a statement in Abuja after the judgement, urged APC supporters in the state not to be disheartened.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reports which suggest that Ibrahim Umar and 22 others have secured a final determination at the Supreme Court.

“The facts available to us are that the only issue determined today, Friday, 8th February, 2019 was that of legal representation, which had been in contention.

“Based on the various conflicting headlines being carried, it is critical to state that there are other pending matters, including the substantive appeal, which is yet to be determined by the Supreme Court.

“Our faith in the judiciary remains unshaken. We wish to urge our numerous supporters not to panic, following the deliberate misrepresentation of facts on the social media and elsewhere regarding the outcome of today’s judgement. We shall surely be triumphant in the end.”