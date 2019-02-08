Charly Boy’s Ourmumudondo to unveil Nigeria Social Contract to enhance accountability

“OURMUMUDONDO’’, a civil society movement led by a maverick Charles Oputa a.k.a. Charly boy is set to unveil the First Nigerian Social Contract to sensitise Nigerians on political commitment and accountability.

Oputa, who is also popular Nigerian entertainer made this known during a press conference on Friday in Abuja.

He said that OurMumuDonDo movement “is a national reawakening and social movement that is focused on mobilising Nigerians, especially young men and women to effectuate a social change in Nigeria.’’

He said that the vast majority of Nigerians, especially the voting population must be able to understand and reconstruct their engagement with the democratic process as the “real owners” of government.

The “Area Fada’’ as he is fondly called said that if such was not done, people’s participation and commitment to the electoral and political processes would continue to depreciate.

He explained that the Social Contract Initiative was necessitated by insufficient information on youths and citizens’ knowledge and engagement with social contract as tool for promoting good governance in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Social Contract Initiative, loosely translated as “NaWeBeGovernment’’, is an initiative of the Omudodu Youths Foundation aka OurMumuDonDo Movement, designed to enlighten the citizens about Nigeria’s democratic process.

“Also it is to transfer the ownership of the democratic process to the citizens, thereby enabling them to engender accountable democracy.

“The Nigeria Social Contract is designed as an agreement between the citizens and the elected officials; for the citizens, it will be a commitment to vote and hold elected officials accountable to their campaign promises.

“For the Government and those seeking election into offices, it will be a commitment to transparency and accountability in fulfilling campaign promises made to the citizens.

“We are pleased to announce that the official unveiling and presentation of the First Nigeria Social Contract document would hold on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the question and answer session, Mr Moses Paul, an official with the group said the essence of the contract was the reawaken the consciousness of the electorate and leaders on accountability.

He stressed that the contract would go beyond the 2019 general election because according to him, “It is a marathon’’.

Mrs Afolake Agunbiade, the Learning and Knowledge Officer of the Omodudu Youth Foundation said that the social contract was the intellectual part of the group’s activity.

“The social contract is a document that we are hoping to present on Monday and create awareness about it so that people will have the necessary intellectual capacity to engage government.’’ (NAN)