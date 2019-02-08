NEMA sympathizes with IDPs affected by fire incidence at Monguno IDPs camp

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirms the sad incident of fire outbreak on Thursday at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Monguno, Borno State which is located about 137 kilometer from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The fire which occurred in the camp that is located inside the local stadium in Monguno town, affected about 7,839 persons with a total of 3 lives lost. The fire occurred at noon from one of the makeshift shelter where a woman was cooking and spread across the camp, destroying about 402 re-enforced/transitional shelters and 933 makeshift homes burnt.

The Director General of NEMA Engr Mustapha Maihaja, on behalf of the Federal Government sympathizes with the government and people of Borno State and the IDPs in particular over the incidence. He also assured that the agency is already working with other stakeholders to provide immediate relief assistances to the affected persons.

Sani Datti

Head Media and Public relations

8th February 2019