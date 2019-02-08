2019 ELECTION: INEC Reiterates Commitment To Free, Fair Credible Election

Barely seven days to the presidential, National Assembly and House of Representatives election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has reassured the electorates that the Commission is bent on upholding its pledge to free, fair and credible election.

Speaking at a town hall meeting Friday with women groups and gender focused CSOs for enhanced participation of women in elections, the Administrative Secretary of the electoral empire in Delta state, Mr. Felix Enabor, noted that the Commission would ensure that no one was hindered from freely exercising their choice.

While noting that those who pursue the part of electoral violence wherever it exists in the state, becomes a thing of the past, the meeting which was in collaboration with women initiative for transparency and social justice, harped on the need for women to be given a chance.

“I am aware that many women had become widowed, some robbed of joy and comfort of their children through untimely death brought about by electoral violence”, assuring “It is the commission’s desire that, before, during and after the 2019 general election in Delta state, no one soul should be lost or individual injured”.

He appealed to the women to join the commission in forming an impregnable vanguard against the merchants of violence in the coming election, and in future elections in the state and country at large, “This town hall meeting is not only timely, but necessary to assure our women folk that, they are not left out in the commission’s stakeholder engagement matrix”.

He revealed that the engagement draws inspiration from the commission’s gender policy which seeks to expand the frontiers of women participation in the political process, urging the women to come out with resolutions that would ultimately benefit the conduct of the 2019 general election in the state.

Mrs Sarah Emmanuel Apia, National secretary, Women Initiative for Transparency and Social Justice, regretted that the benchmark of political parties are often below regional and international standard, pointing out that timing of political parties often deny married women from attending meetings.

While Lady Adata Bio-Briggs, charged the women to get it right by voting for the right candidates in all the elective positions even as she told them not to bring in ethnicity, religious affiliation, “we must vote for the right persons, Nigeria must be our number one priority”, she said.