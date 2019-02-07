PVC COLLECTION: Boy Threaten To Burn Down INEC LGA Office In Asaba, As Electorates Besiege Office

Miffed by an alleged collection of bribe by some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), local government headquarters, Oshimili south local government area of Delta state, a youth (name withheld), has threatened to raze down the office.

The youth who said he was at the INEC office since 7:00am on Thursday, queued with other electorates who submitted their temporary voters cards to the officer for sorting purportedly received gratifications from some persons to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), to the detriment of those on the queue.

The visibly angry youth, dark in complexion, said he would walk everybody out of the premises, lock up the office and set it ablaze over alleged corruption by the INEC staff who man ward 7 post where the electorates were gathered.

“If they are not careful, I will drive everybody from here, lock it up and set it on fire. Why should I be standing in the line and some persons will come and give the INEC staff N200.00 and he gives them their own while we stand here”, he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of electorates who thronged the INEC office, got disappointed as their PVCs were not seen, after spending hours under the scorching sun just as thousands of electorates lamented that they may be disenfranchised from casting their votes for their choice candidates.

Our correspondent who was at ward 10 to collect his PVC was told that his own has not also come just as he observed that electorates in each ward outnumber INEC staff.