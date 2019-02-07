TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago | General News

Okowa Gives Cheap Reasons For Collapse Of Scoreboard 

By The Nigerian Voice

As Deltans still expresses shock over the collapsed scoreboard at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, the state government has come up with a story.

The state commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, at a press briefing said the heavy wind predicted across the country by NiMet caused the collapse of the scoreboard at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Monday night.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Delta State Executive Council meeting held Tuesday 5th Febraury 2019.

According to Chief Ukah, the score board destroyed part of the stadium but thanked God that no life was lost, explaining that the situation was receiving attention.

He explained that the damaged part of the complex will be fixed by the contractor as the project have not been handed over to the state government.


