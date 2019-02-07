Sani Usman, Army Spokesman, Retires From Military Service

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman has announced his sudden retirement from the Nigerian Army.

He handed over his role as army spokesman to Colonel AA Yusuf, the Chief of Staff, Directorate of Army Public Relations, till an official replacement is made.

The statement reads: “It is with utmost gratitude to Allah Subhanahu wa ta’ala, that I wish to inform you that with effect from Friday 8 February 2019, I will be proceeding on Terminal Leave, thus marking the end of my exciting and fulfilling career in the Nigerian Army.

“I would like seize this opportunity to thank you all for your friendship, love, support and encouragement over the years that tremendously assisted me personally and repositioning the Directorate of Army Public Relations to the enviable height attained, thus far. I also wish to thank the Nigerian nation for the wonderful opportunity to serve the country and humanity in various capacities for over three decades.

” I am leaving highly fulfilled after contributing my best to national development, the Nigerian Army, gaining great wealth of knowledge, experience, inestimable network of friends which I will treasure forever. I am thankful to the Nigerian Army also for giving me wonderful opportunities and work exposure to practice Public Relations to the point of being a Fellow of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR), Member of the National Institute (mni), among other honours, awards and qualifications, as well as attaining the highest level of command of the Directorate of Army Public Relations twice.

” Although a new Director has not been appointed yet, I am handing over to Colonel AA Yusuf, the Chief of Staff, Directorate of Army Public Relations. As I exit this noble profession voluntarily, I wish you all continued God’s blessings, guidance and protection, amen. I will certainly miss you all and will continue to cherish the friendship and bond among us. I enjoin you to continue to support the military while discharging your professional duties.”