Anambra Media Houses Organize Debate For Senatorial Aspirants

In preparation for the forthcoming general in the country, election the Anambra State Newspapers And Printing Corporation, in collaboration with othe media houses in Anambra State, has organized a political debate for all the senatorial candidates in the state under various political parties.

The debate which took place at the event hall of the National Light Newspaper, Awka, Anambra State attracted many dignitaries, media personnel, members of Civil Society Organizations and other members of the public.

In his opening remarks, the MD and Editor-in-chief of the National Light Newspaper, Sir Chuka Nnabuife said the aim of the event was to access the worth of each candidate, and his intentions and priorities for the people, thereby enabling the electorates make the right choices. He described the debate as more of a discourse and interaction between the aspirants and the masses, noting that it would help to reduce misinformation, fake news and traducement rampant in the Nigerian political scene, as the masses would directly hear from the horse's mouth and score the candidates accordingly.

Reacting to questions at the event, the People Democratic Party's (PDP's) candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Uche Ekwunife highlighted some of her experiences in the two national legislative chambers where she had represented Anaocha/Njikoka Dunukofia Federal Constituency and the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone for about 16 years, which she said have sharpened and widened her horizon and knowledge of legislation and quality representation. She further catalogued: passing laws that promote women emancipation and guarantee the future of the youths; youths empowerment and women empowerment as among her utmost priorities for the people.

In his own reactions, Hon. Engr. Tony-Uche Ezekwelu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) who also aspires to represent the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly shared his own experiences in the Anambra State House of Assembly as well as his leadership and representative roles in various youth association and forum, including the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and National Association of Nigerian Students where he hosted many national events and recorded numerous achievements. Among other things, he pointed at: protecting the interest of Ndi Igbo, moving motions for regional autonomy, all round empowerment, and moving motion to restrict politicians sending their children abroad for studies, as among his utmost priorities.

Both also bared their minds on restructuring, security, constituency projects and other relevant legislative-related issues, with respect to how they individually intend to intend to bring a change in those areas.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman of Civil Society Organizations (CSO's) in Anambra State, Prince Chris Azor and the Senior Special Assistant on Secondary Education to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Dr. Paul Ifeanyi described the event as apt, owing to the fact that it would be of enormous significance in enhancing a rightful choice of candidature, holding the politicians accountable and calling them to order if they go win and begin to do some thing antithetical.

They however frowned at and condemned the manner and the rate at which some politicians do give unjustifiable alibis at the eleventh hour when invited to a debate, and how some inexplicably absent themselves from such debates to which they are invited to interact with the masses whose mandates they seek, thereby disappointing both the organizers who committed a lot of resources in organizing that, and the patriotic masses who are inquisitively yawning to hear from them, noting that whoever does such has no regard for the people, has nothing to offer and only registers his 'wont' of disappointment.