United Bank For Africa (UBA) Begins Banking Operations In Mali

The pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, said it commenced full banking operations in Mali, Monday, thereby extending its footprint and fulfilling the aspiration of deepening banking penetration in Africa.

The launch of UBA Mali brings to 20, the number of African countries, where the Group currently operates, with global operations in the United States, United Kingdom, and France, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The launch of the bank’s latest addition in Mali, was opened by the President, Mr Ibrahim Aboubacar Keita, who gave an unprecedented speech at the opening ceremony. “Tony promised it and he did it,” he said, referring to UBA Group’s Chairman, Mr Tony Elumelu on his promise made several years ago to bring UBA to Mali.

The Malian President was said to have praised the UBA Group for the vision to expand the bank’s footprint to his country, and commended the tenacity and commitment of UBA and Elumelu to the development of the continent.

He called on African financial institutions to follow the developmental philosophy of the bank and its chairman in growing infrastructure, deepening financial inclusion and being catalysts for eradicating poverty in Africa.

In his response, Elumelu asserted UBA’s sustainability principles and philosophy.

“UBA is Africa’s global bank, a leading pan-African brand, committed to democratising banking on the continent. We are progressive partners for African corporates, institutions and governments whilst also helping to fulfil the financial aspirations of individual customers. Our train has finally arrived in Mali. We are here for mutual progress; we are here for shared prosperity,” he was quoted.

Group Managing Director, UBA Plc, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, expressed enthusiasm on the Group’s operation in Mali, saying: “We are in Mali to offer world class financial services that will surpass the expectations of our customers. I assure you that UBA is poised to deliver excellent services to the entire population of Mali.”

The CEO, UBA Mali, Alhassane Sissoko, assured customers that the Bank is optimistic on the competitiveness of its franchise in Mali, with strong potentials for accelerated market share gain over the near to medium term.

He re-assured private and public sector players of good things to come. “The advent of UBA in Mali marks a turning point in the history of the Malian banking sector with new opportunities for businesses and individuals. We will always have in mind, the progress of our customers,” Sissoko said.