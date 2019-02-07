AHRC: Anti- BDS US Senate Resolution suppresses free speech

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) expresses its strong condemnation regarding the US Senate passing the anti-BDS movement in America bill, Senate bill number known as the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act of 2019. This bill conflates anti-Semitism with the opposition to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinians.

While US Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters from Michigan supported the legislation, many senators voted against it or abstained. Such a bill will advance the already existing State measures that are intended to suppress the BDS movement.

The American Human rights Council (AHRC-USA) condemns all efforts to suppress free speech in favor of a group’s political preferences. Speech should not be suppressed just because a powerful group finds it objectionable. BDS is a peaceful movement whose goal is to pressure Israel to follow the law. Supporters of the BDS movement are a diverse group of people of all faith groups and other demographic backgrounds.

“This resolution is a clear indication of the power of the Israel lobby,” Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “Political expediency should not trump the Constitution and basic democratic values,” added Hamad.