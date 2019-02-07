DELTA GOVERNORSHIP: Give Equity A Chance, NNU P-G Tells Central, South Senatorial Districts

Ahead of the March 2nd 2019, governorship election in Delta state, the apex decision making body of the Ndokwa people, has tasked Delta central and south senatorial districts to abide by the rotational formula which has existed in the state.

President-General (PG), Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), Chief Johnson Opone, while briefing newsmen Tuesday eve in Kwale, Ndokwa east local government council, after a sensitization tour of Ndokwa nation, harped on the for fairness and equity as it concerns the governorship position.

Chief Opone, insisted that Ndokwa nation as part of the district stands on the agreement that has been subsisting among the three senatorial districts, recalling that Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, have had their turns with the support of the north.

Hear him: “You will recollect that our former governor, James Ibori, served out his two tenures and he is from Delta central, you will also recollect that the governor from Delta south, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, served out his two tenures and he is from Delta south. We from the Delta north senatorial district believes that if our governor has performed and he is from Delta north senatorial district, we will stand by that agreement which has been performed in the two senatorial districts. Now is the turn of Delta north senatorial districts”.

While appealing to those in the governorship race and their supporters to give equity a chance, he said, “We beg our Urhobo brothers that in 2023, we will support them but now we call on them to support us”.

He continued: "I hereby call on our Urhobo brothers, Itsekiri, Isoko and Ijaw, to give equity a chance. What is good for them is equally good for us. We at Ndokwa Neku, supports any candidate that justify our confidence but when it come to the governorship race, we stand with the agreement that we have had over the years that what is good for the central is equally good for Delta north and we stand by our amiable governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as the decision of Ndokwa people. I visited all the kings; yes they called for equity and fairness but I want to tell you that the kings across Ndokwa nation are not partisan but the people have spoken that they want the agreement that has not been fulfilled to be fulfilled through the election and support of Okowa in the next election. We will not vote for any candidate that will not take Ndokwa nation into confidence”, he vowed.