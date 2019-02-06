Heartless Housewife Beats Husband's Niece To Death Because Missing N6,500

Tragedy struck at Opeilu area of Agbado in Ogun State on Monday when a heartless housewife, Joy Egeonu allegedly beat her husband's 11-year-old niece, Chibuike Egeonu to death over a false claim that the boy stole N6,500.

The mother of the boy, Mrs Ijeoma Egeonu said her son who was living with her elder brother and his wife was beaten to death by her brother’s wife over an allegation that the late Chibuike stole her N6,500 which was later discovered to be untrue.

In her agonised voice, Ijeoma said Joy took the corpse of Chibuike to Ifo area and hurriedly buried the boy to cover up. The mother of the deceased reported the matter at Agbado Divisional Police Station.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi while confirming the incident to The Nigerian Voice said Joy was arrested today and that investigation has commenced on the matter.

The PPRO said "On the strength of the report by the mother of the deceased boy, the DPO of Agbado Division, CSP Omonijo Olatunji led his detectives to the scene where Joy was promptly arrested."

"On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have suspected the boy as the person who stole her money which prompted her to flog the boy to the point of Coma."

"She further stated that the boy died while she was taken him to the hospital. She confirmed that it was later discovered that the missing money was taken by her husband and not the deceased as suspected."

The police spokesperson said Joy has taken police detectives to shallow grave where she buried the boy.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence Department for further investigation.

The CP also ordered for the arrest of the suspect’s husband who assisted in burying the boy in order to cover the criminal act of his wife.