President Buhari: The Great Reformer Of Our Time.

POLITICAL analysts globally believe that Africa is poor and underdeveloped as a result of illegitimate leadership brought about by election result manipulation, corruption, long stay in power by leaders and mismanagement of abundant resources meant for the wellbeing of the poor masses.

Many are of the opinion that for a viable democracy in Africa, leaders of countries in the continent need Executive, Legislative and Judicial law reforms for social, political and economic growth of their nations and people.

The present day global fight against corruption must not be seen as a witch hunting exercise against opposition party members or any serving public servant or officer, rather the fight must be seen as a necessary move for leaders and people(Followers) in all nations of the world to change their bad ways and attitudes for the common good of all mankind irrespective of race or religion.

Reforms and the contributions of notable reformers or political activists in the world today, though might not have been achieved or possible without facing opposition or difficulties, their efforts had however significantly shaped and changed the lives of people and nations around the world.

Corruption is seen as the major bane of underdevelopment in Nigeria and has eaten deep as Canker worm into the fabrics of the society. Many see corruption as the product of bad leadership and the constant failure of our leaders which has brought hopelessness to every facet of our lives. Some say faithful and visionary leaders the world over due to opposition don’t stay long in power but usually serve as light for the transformation of the society. Others argue and ask questions as to if corruption is been fought truly and in the right way too by past leaders in the country.

In the last two decades of uninterrupted democracy in the country, the nation has always been rated lowest in the world corruption perception index and was listed amongst twenty countries in the world with difficult atmosphere for business due to insecurity.

And on 29th May, 2015. President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) led government gallantly came into power as the messiah of the people with promise that they will fight corruption, diversify the nation’s economy through the development of agriculture to be less dependent on oil as world oil price is falling and lastly, they assured all Nigerians the issue of insecurity in the country will be promptly addressed.

President Buhari today is facing great opposition from Nigerians and particularly opposition party members in his tactical fight against corruption despite being careful about stepping on people’s toes. Nigerians believe we must fight and kill corruption or else corruption will one day kill Nigeria.

A pathetic and concerned former Nigerian Ambassador see President Buhari’s corruption fight as synonymous to the preaching of a prophet with no disciples. He contended that in such crusade with no followership, it will be very difficult to internalize or practice whatever doctrine such a prophet stands for. He said people criticize government or leaders in power not because they have better suggestion or superior ideas to give but because they have no ideas at all to offer as contribution to move the nation forward.

He compared President Buhari’s corruption crusade to that of Mr. Lee Kuan Yew, former Prime Minister, an anticorruption apostle of his time who reformed and modernized Singapore.

President Buhari’s reign as a military head of state between 31st December !983 and 27th August,1985 was brief but meaningful. His foot print and the legacy of reforms made in the country with regards to indiscipline in our society at the time is still very much with us as a nation and people.

The War Against Indiscipline (WAI) policy instituted by his administration many years after he left office is still relevant and adhered to by Nigerians in homes, schools, government or private offices or shops and in public places all around states in the country.

Every human being wants to be successful in life. They want to climb up the ladder to reach the peak of their career. President Buhari’s switch to politics after his retirement as a Major General in the Nigerian Army enhanced his ambition to still serve the people and nation.

His experiences as a leader who served the nation in different capacities and in his many years of battle as a politician scrambling for the top position of president in the country, portrait the view to youths and upcoming individual with leadership role ambition that becoming a leader in politics or in any democratic process is not war but team work, God’s wisdom, appropriate planning and having a compassionate heart to faithfully serve the people, as opposed to attaining leadership position through the barrel of the gun which the world today condemn.

After many years of defeat in his presidential ambition as leader of a minority party in the country’s multiparty system, President Muhammad Buhari found solution to his political ambition when he later joined the popular South West All Progressives Congress coalition party and was adopted as the party presidential candidate and with his choice of a competent and learned running mate in the person of Professor ‘Yemi Oshinbajo, Nigerians massively voted for him in the 2015 presidential election.

In the last three and half years of his first term in office, despite all the storm in his way, personal evaluation indicate that he and members of his cabinet have done honorably well based on their party manifesto and promise to the people and nation..

In his inaugural speech in May, 2015 he noted that the task of leading the nation is daunting but it is by no means insurmountable. The question from well meaning Nigerian is, can the country’s enormous problems be solved within four years? This is why Nigerian electorate must put sentiment apart and evaluate the achievement of his administration objectively for him to win votes in the coming presidential election.

The 76 years old Nigerian politician has built on the legacies and achievements of leaders before him, he is reshaping what he met with the change mantra of his party to modernize and uplift Nigeria. President Buhari wants good ideological orientation for the youths as future leaders of tomorrow with invitation for them to come on board to take-up leadership role to restore the glory of the country.

The success of his first term however calls for support of the masses for his bid for a second term in office which his party calls: ‘A Move To The Next Level Of Action’ to make them achieve their goal and make the country great. Nigerians on the 16th February 2019 must through the ballot box return President Buhari for another four year term to enable him complete his reform agenda for a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.