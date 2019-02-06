APC Threatens to Sack Ward, LGC Party Excos That Fail to Deliver,Engage in Anti Party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Borno State Chapter has threatened to sack all Wards and Local Government Council Party executives , especially Chairmen and Secretaries that fail to deliver APC candidates in their wards and LGAs.

It also warned the wards and LGCs executives to desist from anti party activities which will truncate the victory of the ruling party at the state and national levels.

The APC Chairman, Borno State Chapter, Ali Bukar Dalori who dropped the warning yesterday in Bayo during the APC State Electioneering campaigns across the southern part of the state, Borno South, added that, all what the party in the state and national levels want was complete victory and full votes for APC candidates.

He however urged the supporters and members of the party to come out enmasse and vote all APC candidates and ensure total victory for the party to enable the APC led governrment at both the state and national levels continue with their good works and serve the people better.

Tasking the APC Ward and LGC Chairmen and Secretaries as well as other executive members of the party further, he enjoined them to work hard and ensure that they did not allow PDP to win any elective position in their localities.

He also stressed that anybody found guilty of involving in anti party will be sacked instantly, pointing out that, as usual, the party expect a total votes of 62,000 from Bayo and more from Kwaya Kursa while in Biu LGA, a total victory should be maintained based on the competence, credibility popularity and acceptability of the APC candidates jostling for elective positions at all the levels.

The APC 2019 Gubernatorial Flag bearer, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum thanked the people for their support, turn out and solidarity while assuring that if elected into power, he will continue to build on the legacy that Governor Kashim Shettimas has already established and improve on other areas to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Zulum pledged to bring government closer to the people at the grassroots with provision of basic infrastructural facilities to improve on the living condition of the people through an all inclusive governrment.

Governor Kashim Shettima in his remarks in Bayo, Kwaya Kursa and Biu called on people to vote all APC candidates for the State Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and President Buhari to continue to serve them and transform the state and country at large.

The governor assured the people that his governrment will ensure educational, health, agricultural, roads, water supply and skills acquisition facilities are improved, noting that already, most of the projects have been completed while others are ongoing and will be commissioned before the end of his second tenure.

The Emir of Biu, HRH, Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu thanked the governor and his entourage for the visit and assured him of Biu Emirate Council support and cooperation to the govermment while urging the governor to continue to fulfil his promises to the people of the Emirate.