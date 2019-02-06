Ex Customs CG, Dikko Accused of Stealing N1bn By ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has concluded plans to arraign a former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Dikko Inde Abdullahi and two others for allegedly stealing more than N1 billion.

Dikko, who served as the Comptroller-General of Customs between August 2009 and August 2015, is however said to be on the run.

The suit, number FHC/ABJ/CR/21/2019-FRN v Abdullahi Inde Dikko & Ors, has been scheduled to come up before Justice Lucia Ojukwu of Court 7, Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday next week; February 14.

A former Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services (FATS), Garba Makarfi, and Umar Hussaini, a lawyer and owner of Capital Law Office, are also listed as defendants in the suit.

The trio were accused of inducing the Managing Director of Cambial Limited, Yemi Obadeyi, to pay N1.1 billion (N1,100, 952,380.96) into the account of Capital Law Office as a refundable “completion security deposit” for the purchase of 120 units of duplexes as residential accommodation for officers of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The ICPC also accuses Dikko and Makarfi of using the bank account of Hussaini’s law firm to illegally receive the money. The anti-graft agency further alleged that between April 6 and December 2010,

Hussaini shared the money into various accounts.

Makarfi was additionally accused of receiving three million dollars between April and December 2010, allegedly as part of the proceeds of corruption.

ICPC’s legal officer, Ephraim Otti, in his affidavit sworn to on January 25, 2019 at the Federal High Court in Abuja, said the defendants were investigated for alleged violation of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000; Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006, and Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

Otti stated that evidence from the investigation established a prima facie case against the accused.