My Senate Ambition Is To Remain Relevant - Okorocha

Tackles Nzeribe, Izunaso, - Splashes N10 Million On Orlu Traditional Rulers

Contrary to the believe that Governor Rochas Okorocha wants to go to the Senate, to help develop the zone, Okorocha has said that his senate exploration is to ensure that he is not forgotten in the minds of Imo people.

Okorocha made the remark last last month, January 27, 2019 while playing host to the Traditional Rulers of Orlu zone extraction at his Orashi Resort, Ogboko, Ideato South local government area of Imo State

Governor Okorocha who later sent out some journalists during the meeting said: “I call you to address you on my senatorial ambition. My interest boarders on the fact that I do not want to be forgotten by the people of State. I still want to remain relevant in the scheme of things.”

However, addressing supporters during his flag-off, he said: “I am also running for the senate election. Because when I go to the senate, I will attract a lot of things for orlu people. You have seen what I have done as a governor. When I go the senate, there will be a massive difference.”

Okorocha used the opportunity to tackle Senator Arthur Nzeribe and Senator Osita Izunaso , accusing them of non-performance while in the senate.

His words: “Please ask Osita Izunaso what he has been able to attract to orlu zone for the four years he spent at the House of Representatives, and four years he spent as a senator; not even a bungalow was attracted to Orlu zone.”

One of the Traditional Rulers from Ideato South who spoke on the condition of anonymity described governor’s senate project as dead on arrival, wondering how a man who impoverished his people and took their lands would want them to vote for him.

Meanwhile Governor Okorocha splashed N10 million on the traditional rulers, promising to do more if they help mobilize their people to vote him into the senate.