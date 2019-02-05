Scores Injured As PDP, APC Supporters Clash In Delta

Trouble started Sunday when boys suspected to be loyal to the ruling party in the state, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), allegedly attacked APC Supporters in the area.

The political tussle which spilled into Monday with a reprisal attack from APC left several degrees of injuries on both party stalwarts.

A source who do not want the name on print disclosed that the battle was fierce as it took two days before the police could wade in.

Text messages sent to the state publicity secretary of PDP, Mike Osuoza, was rebuffed while the APC publicity secretary, Barr Sylvester Imonina said he was not armed with the facts.

"I don't have facts with me to react to your question. I don't want to speculate", he replied in a text message.

But speaking on the development when contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the situation said the area is now calm.

According to the police image maker, "there was an alleged attack on one Kelly a known PDP loyalist in Abraka. Before the police could wade in there was already a reprisal attack on an APC member and both are receiving treatment. Abraka is calm now", he added.