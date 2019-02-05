Buhari in Ekiti, thanks Obas for supporting Fayemi

…promises more FG projects for Ekiti

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Ekiti Obas for their support which led to the election of Dr Kayode Fayemi as governor of Ekiti State during the July 14, 2018 election in the state.

The President who recalled that he enlisted the support of the obas for the Governor, during his meeting with them few days to the election, said he was happy the Obas supported his candidate and are still supporting the Kayode Fayemi administration in the state.

He said he was convinced that Governor Fayemi would perform creditably as Governor, having put up a stellar performance as Minister in his cabinet. He added that he is impressed by the Governor’s record of performance so far.

President Buhari, who cited the national railway line that was re-designed to ensure it passes through Ekiti State and the dualiasation of Ado-Ekiti- Akure road as some of the federal government projects in Ekiti State, said the state would benefit more in the next four years if voted in again as President.

“I am here again to ask for your support which I usually get from you”, the President told the obas, who were led to the meeting by the chairman of the state council of traditional rulers, HRM, Oba Michael Oluwole Ademolaju.

In his welcome address, Governor Kayode Fayemi said the APC-led government has a record of putting the people first. This , according to him is the experience of the people of Ekiti, who he said had started enjoying the dividends of good governance in the past three months.

Dr Fayemi said regular payment of workers salaries and pensions was being given priority attention by his government in line with the President Buhari’s belief that workers should not be denied their wages under n circumstance.

Fayemi who said the Ekiti people fully embrace the change agenda said the party is busy working to ensure that it post 90 per cent of the votes for President Buhari in the February 16 election.

Governor Fayemi who also congratulated President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo over the latter’s escape from the helicopter crash attributed the Vice President’s escape to the fact that God has a purpose for his life.

The spokesperson for the traditional rulers and Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, HRM Oba Adebayo Adewole, thanked the President for his developmental strides in Ekiti State including connecting the state to the national railway project, adding however, that the state would be expecting more in the next four years.

Specifically, the Oba Adewole urged President Buhari to appoint an Ekiti son or daughter to fill the state quota as minister in the federal cabinet.

Present at the meeting were the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osnbajo (SAN); Governors of Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ondo states. Others include the state deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi; deputy national chairman of the party and former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; former Deputy Governor, Osun state, Otunba Iyiola Omisore.

